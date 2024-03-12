The Dry season 2 – release date, cast, plot, interviews and everything we know
The Dry season 2 – Roisin Gallagher is back as recovering alcoholic Shiv in the Irish comedy.
The Dry season 2 sees Shiv Sheridan face fresh challenges as she tries to stay sober and keep her life on track.
In The Dry season 1 recovering alcoholic Shiv (Roisin Gallagher), returned home to her dysfunctional family in Dublin after living in London and tried to get back on the wagon, with mixed results. As the new eight-part season begins on ITVX, Shiv is now sober but romance and family strife put her to the test.
Here’s everything we know about The Dry Season 2…
The Dry season 2 release date
All eight episodes of the comedy will be available on ITVX from Thursday, March 14 and is set to air on ITV1 at a later date.
The first season aired on Sundance Now and AMC+ in the US and we will let you know about a release date for the second season when it is announced.
The Dry season 2 cast
Roisin Gallagher (The Lovers) reprises her role as Shiv, while Ciarán Hinds (Belfast, The English) is back as her dad Tom and Pom Boyd (Frank of Ireland) also returns as her mum Bernie, with Siobhán Cullen (The Long Call) as Shiv's sister Caroline and Adam Richardson (Vikings: Valhalla) as her brother Ant.
Moe Dunford (Vikings) is back too as Shiv’s ex Jack, and Emmanuel Okoye (Conversations with Friends) returns as Ant’s partner Max, along with Eoin Duffy (The Tourist) as Caroline’s ex Rory, Hélène Patarot (The OA) as Tom’s acupuncturist on-off lover Mina and Janet Moran (Love/Hate) as Shiv’s recovery sponsor Karen.
New faces this time around include Sam Keeley (Kin) as barista Alex, who catches Shiv’s eye, while Michael McElhatton (Game of Thrones, The Long Shadow) is smug Finbar, who moves into the Sheridan house as Bernie’s new love interest and causes turmoil. Thommas Kane Byrne (Kin) is Bernie’s recovery sponsor Billy and Seán Doyle (Normal People) is banker Shane, one of Caroline’s new loves.
The Dry season 2 plot
As the season begins, artist Shiv has stayed off the booze for seven months and is working at a college. But she is still living with her troubled parents, Tom and Bernie, whose marriage is on the rocks following Tom’s affair, while Bernie is also in recovery for addiction.
Shiv's sister Caroline is also back at home after splitting from fiancé Rory and is now making up for lost time by playing the field. Brother Ant is also still living with his family but faces problems at the estate agency where he works.
Shiv is also set to find new love in the form of restaurateur Alex, but there are complications, as she is initially wary of committing to him, while her troublesome ex Jack, with whom she rekindled her passion in the last season, resurfaces...
The Dry season 2 – Roisin Gallagher interview
Where do we find Shiv?
Roisin Gallagher: “Shiv has her mojo back, she is celibate, sober and solvent and is being responsible and holding down a job. It’s like she has grown into herself but it would be easier if she wasn't living at home.”
And how are the rest of the Sheridans?
Roisin Gallagher: “Unlike the first season, she’s now the calm of the storm brewing around her and the most together of them all. Every one of the Sheridans has a lot going on and is at a fork in the road with decisions to make that affect themselves and the rest of the family.”
What is her relationship like with her mum Bernie this time?
Roisin Gallagher: “That gets much more complex in the second season. There are powerful moments. These two people are intertwined. There are a lot of similarities between Bernie and Shiv and I think that's where a lot of the trouble comes from, they just clash horns. Ultimately, Shiv wants her mother's approval. And Pom does something so incredibly special with the part of Bernie.”
Tell us about Shiv's new romance with Alex…
Roisin Gallagher: “Shiv’s nervous about anything that may risk her sobriety and it’d be better if she didn't fall for anyone. But she wants Alex, he has seen her bravery and progress, and he validates her in a way she hasn’t been validated before. He is supportive.”
So what impact does it have when her ex, Jack, returns?
Roisin Gallagher: “His showing up is disruptive for her, it's messy and confusing. Despite this really grounded foundation that she's built for herself over the previous seven months of sobriety, the chemistry is still evident. It’s about what does she do with that?”
What reaction have you had to the first season?
Roisin Gallagher: “People who are in early recovery or who have been sober for a long time contacted me. Watching it with their families communicated something that they weren't able to articulate. One mentioned that it was healing for them. It’s magic that a TV show can do that. Alcoholism is a family disease and The Dry shows how it impacts on the people around you.”
The Dry season 2 – Sam Keeley interview
What appealed to you about joining The Dry season 2?
Sam Keeley: “Obviously I knew about the success of the first season and I enjoyed it myself when it came out. So when the opportunity came up to get involved with it, I was delighted.”
Tell us about Alex…
Sam Keeley: “Alex is a very normal guy and he has excelled in a particular area and become involved in the culinary world. He's an interesting one to put into this mix of mad characters! But he has a pretty good sense of who he is and where he wants to go and what he wants to do.”
What draws him to Shiv?
Sam Keeley: “Alex has gone through the fire himself and he responds to Shiv in a very forward-moving manner. The first thing that grabs him is her strength and as the story goes on, he learns more about her and they embark on this journey together and that relationship grows.”
And how different is it playing Alex, after your role as volatile gangster Eric ‘Viking’ Kinsella in Kin?
Sam Keeley: “Playing someone like Viking for a long time affects your psyche, so stepping into Alex's shoes has been a joy. He has put in a lot of work to get to where he is. Alex isn’t afraid to be emotional and tell people how he feels."
Is there a trailer for The Dry season 2?
No, sadly there isn't a trailer yet, but as soon as one is released we will add it to this guide.
