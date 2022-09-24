The Lovers — cast, plot, and all about the comedy drama

Comedy romance The Lovers on Sky Atlantic will show us that just when you think two people are utterly wrong for one another, they might actually be the perfect match.

Starring Genius actor Johnny Flynn and The Fall star Roisin Gallagher, the six-part series follows sweary Belfast supermarket worker Janet as she finds herself falling for suave, egotistical political broadcaster Seamus. Can you really find your soulmate in the most unlikely of places? It seems you can...

Here’s everything you need to know about the Sky Atlantic series The Lovers...

The Lovers is a six-part series that will premiere on Sky Atlantic and NOW in 2023. Keep an eye on this page and we’ll let you know when a definite release date is locked in. We'll also update on any US or international air date and which US channel will arrive on.

Is there a trailer for The Lovers?

Sadly a trailer for The Lovers isn't quote ready but when Sky releases one we’ll post it on this page.

The Lovers plot

The Lovers is a six-parter that follows Belfast shop worker Janet (Roisin Gallagher) who doesn’t care much about anything including her own life. So when a handsome political broadcaster Seamus (Johnny Flynn) climbs into her back yard she really shouldn’t give him much thought. After all he’s selfish, seems to have the perfect life in London, and has hooked up with a celebrity girlfriend. The pair are poles apart yet for some reason they seem to be inexplicably drawn to one another, showing that sometimes love can show up in entirely the wrong place.

The Lovers cast — Roisin Gallagher as Janet

In The Lovers, Roisin Gallagher plays the potty-mouthed and hilarious Janet. Earlier this year she starred in the series The Dry playing Shiv, an alcoholic who returns from London to family life in Dublin. She’s also had roles in The Fall, Come Home, Made In Belfast and Doctors.

The Dry saw Roisin Gallagher's character Shiv trying to stay sober. (Image credit: BritBox)

Johnny Flynn as Seamus

Johnny Flynn plays political broadcaster Seamus. He starred as William Dobbin in the mini series Vanity Fair and played a young Albert Einstein in Genius. He’s also had roles in Les Miserables, Lovesick, Operation Mincemeat and The Dig. He also played David Bowie in the film Stardust. Johnny will voice Bob Cratchit in the upcoming Netflix film Scrooge: A Christmas Carol. He'll also be starring as Dickie Greenleaf in the Sky Atlantic series Ripley in 2023.

Johnny Flynn plays suave executive Seamus in The Lovers. (Image credit: Getty)

Who else is starring in the Lovers?

The Lovers also stars Game of Thrones and Holding actor Conleth Hill, playing Janet’s boss Philip, and Belgravia actress Alice Eve in an as yet unnamed role.

Behind the scenes on The Lovers

The Lovers is produced by Drama Republic, in association with Sky Studios. It's written by award winning playwright David Ireland (Cyprus Avenue, Ulster American) and directed by BAFTA winning Justin Martin (Together, Prima Facie),

Roanna Benn and Rebecca de Souza, Executive Producers for Drama Republic, say: “We're so excited that David’s beautifully crafted, romantic and subversive story is being brought to life by such a brilliant team and cast - with the hugely talented Justin Martin at the helm.”

* Guides to more great series on Sky are below...

Django

A Town Called Malice

Funny Woman

The Midwich Cuckoos

The Fear Index