The Magic Faraway Tree: cast, plot and everything we know

The Magic Faraway Tree is a classic children's story by iconic British author Enid Blyton which is now being adapted as a major movie. With larger-than-life characters such as Moonface, Silky, Saucepan Man and Dame Washalot, Enid Blyton’s Magic Faraway Tree saga was written in the 1930s, 40s and early 50s, and has enchanted children for decades.

The movie of The Magic Faraway Tree features a script written by Wonka and Paddington 2 writer Simon Farnaby, but the story has been set in the modern day, following a family moving to the English countryside. There, the children Jo, Beth and Fran, discover an enchanted forest and a magic tree full of quirky inhabitants that leads them to wondrous lands. The Crown star Claire Foy and Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield play the children’s parents Polly and Tim.

Here’s everything you need to know about the movie The Magic Faraway Tree…

Andrew Garfield stars as the father in The Magic Faraway Tree. (Image credit: Alamy)

It’s early days as The Magic Faraway Tree has not yet been fully cast, but as soon as we hear of a release date, we’ll update this page. We're expecting it to be 2025 at the earliest. We'll also update on which channel the film is streaming, whether that be Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus or another.

The Magic Faraway Tree plot

The Magic Faraway Tree follows a family that moves to the countryside. Before long, the children discover a magical tree which is home to some extraordinary characters including Moonface, Mr Whatzisname and Silky the fairy. At the top of the tree they are transported to fantastical lands and, through their adventures, the family learns to connect for the first time in years.

The Magic Faraway Tree cast — Claire Foy as mum Polly

Claire Foy plays the children’s mum Polly in The Magic Faraway Tree. She’s best known for playing Queen Elizabeth II in the series The Crown from 2016 to 2023. She played Lisbeth Salander in The Girl in the Spider’s Web and has also starred in The Lady in the Van, All of Us Strangers, A Very British Scandal, First Man, My Son, Wolf Hall, Upstairs Downstairs, Little Dorrit and White Heat.

The Crown season 1 with Clare Foy as the Queen and Matt Smith as the Duke of Edinburgh. (Image credit: Netflix)

Andrew Garfield as dad Tim

Andrew Garfield plays Polly’s husband Tim. He took on the iconic role of Spider-Man in the 2012 movie The Amazing Spider-Man and has also played him in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home. He’s also starred in the Channel 4 drama Boy A, tick, tick, BOOM!, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Under the Banner of Heaven, Doctor Who, The Social Network and Hacksaw Ridge.

Andrew Garfield in Under the Banner of Heaven. (Image credit: Michelle Faye/FX)

Who else is starring?

At the moment only Claire Foy and Andrew Garfield have been announced for The Magic Faraway Tree movie but we can’t wait to hear who will play the classic characters Moonface, Silky, Dame Washalot, The Angry Pixie and Saucepan Man, plus the children Joe, Beth and Fran. Watch this space and we’ll keep you updated.

Is there a trailer for The Magic Faraway Tree?

No, not yet, but when one becomes available, we’ll add it to this page.

More on Enid Blyton’s books in her Magic Faraway Tree series

The Magic Faraway Tree books. (Image credit: Alamy)

The Magic Faraway Tree author Enid Blyton. (Image credit: Alamy)

Legendary children’s author Enid Blyton wrote a collection of Faraway Tree books. She first introduced us to the magical tree in her book "The Enchanted Wood" in 1939. She then penned "The Magic Faraway Tree" (1943), "The Folk of the Faraway Tree" (1946) and "Up the Faraway Tree" (1951). The series follows three children who venture into an enchanted forest and discover a magical tree full of eccentric characters. And at the top of the tree they can access incredible lands such as The Land of Birthdays, The Land of Goodies and The Land of Take-What-You-Want. However, some lands, such as The Land of Dame Slap, are not so much fun and the children often get stuck in them.