The Other Bennet Sister: writer, plot and everything we know

The Other Bennet Sister is coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer after the Pride and Prejudice spin-off was commissioned in October 2024.

Instead of focusing on Elizabeth Bennet and Mr Darcy this new ten-part series will have one of Jane Austen’s most unassuming characters at its heart - Elizabeth's sister, Mary Bennet.

In Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, Mary is the middle of the five Bennet girls and the plainest of them all. The seemingly unremarkable and overlooked middle sister will take centre stage in this new drama, shining a new light on the character and showing that when it comes to the Bennet sisters - while we dream of being Lizzy, in reality, most of us are more like Mary.

Here is everything we know about The Other Bennet Sister...

It is too early for a release date, but as soon as the BBC announces when it will be airing we will add the information to this guide. We do know that the series will be made up of 10 episodes each lasting 30 minutes.

The Other Bennet Sister cast

The BBC is yet to announce who will be taking on the lead role of Mary Bennet, or any of the other characters. As soon as casting details are announced we will update this guide.

Pride and Prejudice starring Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle was a huge hit on the BBC. (Image credit: BBC)

The Other Bennet Sister plot

A BBC announcement says: "Unlike her sisters, Mary isn’t your typical period drama heroine. She is awkward, anxious, preachy, full of facts, a terrible singer… overlooked by her mother, and seemingly destined to an empty dance card for the rest of her life… until Mary takes matters into her own hands.

"The Other Bennet Sister gives Mary Bennet the epic love story nobody predicted for her, taking her from her family home in Meryton to the soirees of Regency London and the peaks and vales of the Lake District - all in search of independence, romance and, most elusive of all, self-love and acceptance."

The new drama is based on the book 'The Other Bennet Sister' by Janice Hadlow and will be written for screen by Sarah Quintrell, the screenwriter behind The Power.

Sarah says: "I’m thrilled to be telling the story of Mary - the other Bennet sister - exploring what it is to come of age when you’re the odd one out.

"It’s a joy to be adapting Janice Hadlow’s brilliant take on such a beloved classic with the team at Bad Wolf and to have found our home at the BBC. I grew up (an awkward, anxious teen, getting everything wrong...) watching the BBC's wonderful Austen adaptations. It’s the stuff every writer dreams of and I can’t wait to bring this beautiful story to screen - not least, for all the Marys out there."



Is there a trailer for The Other Bennet Sister?

No, it is too early for a trailer for The Other Bennet Sister, but as soon as one is released we will add it to this guide.

Behind the scenes and more on The Other Bennet Sister

The Other Bennet Sister was commissioned by Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, for BBC iPlayer and BBC One and the executive producers are Kate Crowther, Becca Kinder and Jane Tranter for Bad Wolf, Rebecca Ferguson for the BBC, Sarah Quintrell, and Janice Hadlow.

The series has been developed and overseen by Bad Wolf’s Director of Content, Dan McCulloch.

Speaking of the commission, Lindsay Salt said: "The BBC's Pride and Prejudice will forever be a classic moment in television history, and it's incredibly exciting to return to Jane Austen's irresistible world and go even further than before - this time in the footsteps of the other Bennet sister, Mary."