The Traitors US reunion: release date and everything we know about the special

Good news for fans of The Traitors, the first season is not quite finished, as the face of Bravo, Andy Cohen, is officially hosting The Traitors US reunion special.

When The Traitors US cast was announced, there were those that knew right away that the competition would be a great source of entertainment. With reality TV stars from shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Big Brother and The Bachelor, the Peacock series was set up to be an interesting display of manipulative tactics and comedic shady disagreements. Judging by the rave reviews (opens in new tab) from critics and viewers, the program was a bona fide hit.

Now after Survivor alum Cirie Fields has been crowned the winner, the cast is reuniting to discuss some of the biggest moments of the season. Here's everything we know about The Traitors US reunion.

The Traitors reunion special premieres in the US on Peacock on Tuesday, February 28.

While we're still waiting on an official announcement, we anticipate the reunion episode will join the rest of the season on BBC's iPlayer in the UK.

The Traitors US reunion premise

This reunion serve as an opportunity for the cast members to revisit some of the biggest moments of the season with host Andy Cohen. If we look to the many reunions he's hosted for the Real Housewives franchise, he knows how to get viewers the answers to some of their most pressing questions.

Given a show like The Traitors calls for some players to lie and perhaps betray alliances, it will be rather intriguing to hear if any of the contestants regret their choices on the show.

At present, it's unclear whether or not the reunion has been taped from the infamous Scottish castle featured in the season.

The Traitors US (Image credit: Peacock)

The Traitors US reunion cast

To date, we aren’t sure whether or not every contestant will be at the reunion. However, we’re certainly hoping that is the case. If you need a refresher of all the cast members take a look at the list below.

Celebrities

Arie Luyendyk Jr. (Bachelor/Bachelorette)

Brandi Glanville (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

Cirie Fields (Survivor)

Cody Calafiore (Big Brother)

Kate Chastain (Below Deck)

Kyle Cooke (Summer House)

Rachel Reilly (Big Brother),

Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset)

Ryan Lochte (Olympic Gold Medalist)

Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick (Survivor)

Civilians

Christian De La Torre

Michael Davidson

Andie Thurmond

Quentin Jiles

Shelbe Rodriguez

Geraldine Moreno

Robert "Bam" Nieves

Anjelica Conti

Azra Valani

Amanda Clark

The Traitors US reunion trailer

An official trailer for the reunion has not yet been released. However, once one becomes available, we'll place it here.

How to watch The Traitors US reunion

The reunion special streams exclusively on Peacock in the US. Peacock subscribers have a couple of options to choose from when joining the platform (though new subscribers can no longer get a free version of Peacock).

With a subscription to the streamer, subscribers get access to The Traitors and other series like The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Love Island US, Bel-Air and Poker Face.

In the UK, the special is expected to air on BBC's iPlayer.