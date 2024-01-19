The Way Home season 2: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel series
Mystery, family secrets, time travel and more await fans in The Way Home season 2.
The mystery in Port Haven continues in The Way Home season 2, the original series from Hallmark Channel featuring Chyler Leigh and Andie MacDowell.
The new season promises more mysteries, more family secrets and even some time travel.
Here's everything we know about The Way Home season 2.
The Way Home season 2 release date
The Way Home season 2 premieres Sunday, January 21, at 9 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel. New episodes air weekly.
We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers but we'll have that information right here once it's available.
The Way Home season 2 plot
Here's the official synopsis of The Way Home season 2 from Hallmark Channel:
"Del recreates traditions of family summers past, Alice misses her friends and Kat grapples with Jacob's mystery in the wake of losing Elliot."
The Way Home season 2 cast
The main cast from the first season of The Way Home is returning for season 2, including Chyler Leigh (Supergirl, Grey's Anatomy) as Kat, Andie MacDowell (Groundhog Day, Maid, Debbie Macomber's Cedar Cove) as Del, Sadie Laflamme-Snow (The Apprentice) as Alice and Evan Williams (Versailles) as Elliot.
Other members of the cast include Alex Hook (I am Frankie), Al Mukadam (Pretty Hard Cases, The Detail), Jefferson Brown (Masters of Romance, Slasher) and David Webster (Luckiest Girl Alive, In the Dark).
The Way Home season 2 trailer
You can take a look at the trailer and preview of The Way Home season 2 below:
How to watch The Way Home season 2
The Way Home season 2 is a Hallmark Channel original series. If you miss the premiere, you can catch it on demand the following day.
Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.
You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch The Way Home you'll need access to the channel.
Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.
