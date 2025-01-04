The Way Home season 3: next episode, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel series

The time-traveling and mystery in Port Haven continues in The Way Home season 3, the original series from Hallmark Channel featuring Chyler Leigh and Andie MacDowell.

"Each season brilliantly builds on the one before and this season promises to be the best one yet. With the intriguing new characters they’ve created and riveting storylines, viewers are in for another enthralling season," raved Kate Redinger, Senior Director of Programming at Hallmark Media.

Here's everything we know about The Way Home season 3.

Next episode of The Way Home season 3

New episodes of The Way Home season 3 are available every Friday at 9 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel, with episodes available to stream the following day on Hallmark Plus. The Way Home season 3 premiered Friday, January 3.

The next new episode of The Way Home season 3 airs January 10 and here's what we know about it:

The Way Home season 3 episode 2: "The Way We Were"

"Each member of the Landry family meets with challenges and new adventures as truths and revelations come to light."

We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers but we'll have that information right here once it's available.

The Way Home season 3 is a Hallmark Channel original series. If you miss the premiere, you can catch it on demand the following day.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.

The Way Home season 3 episode guide

Keep track of The Way Home season 3 episodes with our episode guide:

The Way Home season 3 episode 1: "You Aint Seen Nothing Yet"

"New mysteries unfold for the Landry family, as questions about their past arise."

The Way Home season 3 premise

Here's the official synopsis of The Way Home season 3 from Hallmark Channel:

"Season three picks up where season two left off – with Kat and her brother Jacob , who went missing more than two decades ago at the age of eight and is now an adult, poised to walk into the Landry home to an unsuspecting Del. Viewers will be introduced to a groovy new era when the pond transports Kat and Alice to 1974 – the year Del and Colton first met as teens and their epic love story began. Alice is befriended by a young, spritely Evelyn Goodwin but their budding friendship complicates Alice’s relationship with Del, who wants her memories of Colton to remain the way they are. Meanwhile, Kat attempts to close the door on the 1800s after making startling discoveries. In the present day she and Elliot navigate a new chapter in their relationship, while he finds himself faced with his own complicated past."

The Way Home season 3 cast

The Way Home season 3 features returning cast members Andie MacDowell (Maid, Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove) as Del, Chyler Leigh (Supergirl, Grey’s Anatomy) as Kat, Evan Williams (Blonde, Versailles) as Elliot and Sadie Laflamme-Snow (The Apprentice) as Alice. Jefferson Brown (Masters of Romance) also stars as Colton and Spencer Macpherson (School Spirits) is Jacob.

Joining the cast in season 3 are Julia Tomasone (Ghostwriter) as teen Del, Jordan Doww (Ganymede) as teen Colton and Devin Cecchetto (The Parker Andersons/Amelia Parker) as Teen Evelyn.

The Way Home season 3 trailer

You can take a look at the preview, sneak peek and highlights from the season premiere of The Way Home season 3 below: