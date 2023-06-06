Top Chef season 21: everything we know about the long-running cooking show

After celebrating its 20th season, Top Chef returns for season 21. Bravo's venerated cooking show has been given the green light for another season.

This season, however, there will be one familiar face missing from the judges' table as Padma Lakshmi says goodbye to the series. She announced in June that she would not be returning to the show after the twentieth season. She released a statement on her social media telling fans that her journey with the show would end with season 20.

"After much soul searching, I have made the difficult decision to leave Top Chef. Having completed a glorious 20th season as host and executive producer, I am extremely proud to have been part of building such a successful show and of the impact it has had in the worlds of television and food," she wrote.

In the coming weeks and months ahead of Top Chef season 21, we'll no doubt learn more about who will replace Lakshmi as a judge. We'll also learn more about the theme for season 21 and the new batch of cheftestants joining the Top Chef family.

Here's everything we know about Top Chef season 21 so far.

With Top Chef season 20 ending in June 2023, we expect that a new season will start filming later this year and the premiere will take place in early spring 2024.

You can use this time to catch up on previous seasons of the show on Peacock.

UK viewers can watch previous seasons of Top Chef on Hayu.

Top Chef season 21 plot

Top Chef is a cooking competition show that invites "cheftestants" from all backgrounds to compete for the ultimate prize of being named "Top Chef."

Here's the synopsis of Top Chef from Bravo: "Top Chef is a global phenomenon with over 100 winners across 29 international versions. Licensed by NBCUniversal Formats globally, locations include France (14 seasons), Canada (10 seasons), Middle East & North Africa (seven seasons) and Brazil (three seasons) to name a few. The original U.S. series launched in 2006 and has been sold to over 175 territories worldwide. Last year, Top Chef Middle East was nominated for an International Emmy Award, marking the first Middle Eastern unscripted series to be recognized. "

Top Chef season 21 judges

Judges for season 21 haven't been announced yet, but we know for sure that Padma Lakshmi will not be at the judges' table for the new season.

We imagine that longtime judge and mentor Tom Colicchio will return along with Gail Simmons.

Once we receive confirmation on season 21 casting we'll have that information for you right here.

Top Chef season 21 contestants

The Top Chef season 21 contestants haven't been announced yet, but when we find out who the new "cheftestants" are we'll have that for you right here.

Top Chef season 21 trailer

It's still too early for a Top Chef season 21 trailer but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

How to watch Top Chef season 21

Top Chef airs on Bravo, with new episodes streaming the following day on Peacock.

If you have cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, Bravo is available on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

We don't have a premiere date for Top Chef in the UK but it will very likely end up on Hayu, where you can find several other Bravo series.