Tough as Nails season 4: release date, contestants and everything we know about the reality series

Most reality TV puts the spotlight on wannabe influencers and celebrities, but Tough as Nails gives blue collar workers doing the not always glamorous but necessary jobs a time to shine. That's true again in Tough as Nail season 4 back on CBS in 2023.

This competition series got its start in 2020, when essential workers were more important than ever. Now, firefighters, technicians, electricians, construction workers and more are getting their chance to compete for a potentially life-changing six-figure payday.

Here is everything that you need to know about Tough as Nails season 4.

The latest season of Tough as Nails helps kick off the new year of programming, as the series premieres on Wednesday, January 4, on CBS. The season 4 premiere is a two-hour special starting at 9 pm ET/PT.

After the premiere, Tough as Nail season 4 moves to its normal time of 10 pm ET/PT on Wednesdays.

In addition to airing on CBS, Tough as Nails can be streamed live or watched on-demand via Paramount Plus.

The show does not air in the UK.

Tough as Nails season 4 premise

The main concept of Tough as Nails is to honor the US workers who roll up their sleeves day in and day out to help keep things rolling as they should. But this is still a reality competition series. So, the 12 competitors put their real-life skills to the test at real job sites, including construction, welding, fishing, farming, carpentry and more, with contestants being eliminated until just one remains and wins a $200,000 grand prize, plus an additional cash bonus.

Tough as Nails season 4 contestants

A group of 12 competitors from various professions are going to be competing for the Tough as Nails season 4 trophy. Here is who fans are going to be watching this season:

Image 1 of 12 Larron Ables, diesel technician from Austin, Texas (Image credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS) Aly Bala, laborer from Covington, Ga. (Image credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS) Laura Bernotas, general contractor, Norfolk, Va. (Image credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS) Synethia Bland, carpenter from Roselle, N.J. (Image credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS) Jake Cope, pipeline laborer from Little Meadows, Pa. (Image credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS) Mister Frost, welder from Spencer, Okla. (Image credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS) Renèe Kolar, dry mason from Marshfield, Mass. (Image credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS) Ellery Liburd, firefighter from Bronx, N.Y. (Image credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS) Sergio Robles, foreman, Huntington Beach, Calif. (Image credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS) Beth Salva-Clifford, shipboard electrician from Norfolk, Va. (Image credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS) Ilima Shim, construction worker from Waianae, Hawai’i (Image credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS) Jorge Zavala, concrete form setter from Ontario, Calif. (Image credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS)

Tough as Nails season 4 host

Returning as host for Tough as Nails season 4 is Phil Keoghan, who also co-created the series and serves as an executive producer. Keoghan is best known for his long stint as the host of another CBS reality series, the globe-trotting The Amazing Race.

Ahead of Tough as Nails' first season, Keoghan spoke to US Weekly (opens in new tab) about how he was inspired to do the show because of his family’s working-class history, particularly his grandfather, who was forced to stop going to school at 13.

"He was a really bright kid and just never got a chance at a higher education, but he became this amazing mechanic and then an era mechanic in World War II. I was so enamored by his skills and what he could do and what my other grandfather, who was a carpenter, could do. I realized that while education is incredibly powerful and an important part of getting ahead, education can come in many different forms."

Phil Keoghan on Tough as Nails (Image credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS)

Tough as Nails season 4 trailer

No trailer or footage for Tough as Nails season 4 has been released. But if/when some does become available, we'll share it here.

How to watch Tough as Nails season 4

With Tough as Nails airing on CBS, anyone with a traditional TV cable setup can tune in to their local CBS station to watch the reality show when it airs live. If you've cut the cord, live TV streaming services like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV include CBS as part of their channel lineup, meaning their subscribers can also watch the network live.

Another option is Paramount Plus, which offers the chance for live and on-demand viewing of Tough as Nails, depending on what package you have. If you have the ad-supported Essentials package, you can only watch on-demand the next day. But if you have the the Paramount Plus' Premium package, you get live access to your local CBS station.