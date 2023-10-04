Winter House season 3: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the reality show

In many ways what has become Bravo’s Avengers-like series, Winter House season 3 once again unites reality stars from throughout the Bravo universe to experience two weeks of vacation and unforgettable hijinks. As expected, traveling with friends, foes and strangers can come with its own unique set of issues, and the network’s cameras were there to capture it all.

Now in the new season of the show, Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz helps lead the cast. Before fans get to see how he’s been able to move past the fallout of Scandoval in Vanderpump Rules season 11, they’ll likely get to hear more of his thoughts on the matter in the new Winter House episodes given season 3 was filmed after news broke of the hot-topic affair. This will mark the third reality series Schwartz has starred in this year, as he was also in Stars on Mars season 1.

So when does Winter House season 3 premiere and who else in the cast? Here’s everything we know about the new episodes.

Winter House season 3 premieres on Tuesday, October 24, at 9 pm ET/PT on Bravo. The episode becomes available to stream the next day on Peacock.

In the UK, the series is expected to eventually air new episodes on Hayu . Seasons 1 and 2 are currently available on the platform.

Winter House season 3 trailer

The new season certainly looks like it’s chalked full of hookups and drama. Check out the season 3 trailer for yourself.

Winter House season 3 cast

Joining Tom Schwartz as a first-time Winter House guest is Jordan Emanuel, who starred in Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard season 1. She certainly wasn’t shy about standing up for herself and what she believed was right in the Summer House spinoff, so it’s safe to assume she’ll carry those vibes with her to Winter House.

Filling out the rest of the cast are the following Bravolebs:

Amanda Batula (Summer House)

Kyle Cooke (Summer House)

Danielle Olivera (Summer House)

Katie Flood (Below Deck Mediterranean)

Alex Propson (Below Deck Sailing Yacht)

Malia White (Below Deck Mediterranean)

Kory Keefer (Winter House)

Brian Benni (Family Karma)

Casey Craig

Tom Schwartz (Image credit: Nicole Weingart/Bravo)

Additionally, the new Winter House episodes feature appearances from Jason Cameron (Winter House), Sam Feher (Summer House) and Rhylee Gerber, Aesha Scott and Captain Sandy Yawn of the Below Deck franchise.

Winter House season 3 premise

Here is the official synopsis of the new season:

"When the temperature drops, the drama heats up! Winter House follows some of Bravo’s beloved Summer House, Southern Charm and Vanderpump Rules cast members and their friends during a two-week vacation at a ski house in Vermont"

