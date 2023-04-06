You, Me and My Ex season 2: release date, premise and everything we know about the series

Just like that, You, Me and My Ex season 2 is here, once again testing whether couples have what it takes to make it when one of their exes is a constant presence in their relationship.

For many pairs in love, life presents enough problems that they’ll have to overcome in order to maintain their relationship. But when one of those problems presents themselves as an ex, that’s a whole new ball game that can lend itself to an escalated level of drama. This drama will be front and center in the brand new season of You, Me and My Ex.

So what else can would-be viewers expect from the new round of episodes? Keep reading to find out.

You, Me and My Ex premieres on Monday, April 17, at 9 pm ET/PT on TLC in the US. The episode also becomes available to stream at that time on Discovery Plus.

You, Me and My Ex season 2 premise

Here is the official synopsis for the second season:

"How do you manage your relationship when your partner is uncomfortably close with their ex? This season, two new groups join the lineup of relationship narratives that give new meaning to the phrase ‘three’s a crowd.’ From venturing off to an all-expenses paid couples retreat to sponge baths, living together and co-parenting, nothing is off limits for these once romantic, ex-couple, best friends. However, when these bizarrely close friendships begin threatening the NOW relationship, are they able to give each other up? Can any of these relationships find a compromise or will it ultimately end in having to choose one or the other?"

You, Me and My Ex season 2 cast

To date, we haven’t received word as to everyone in the season 2 cast. Once that information becomes available, we’ll be sure to list the cast members here.

You, Me and My Ex season 2 trailer

As of now, an official trailer has not yet been released. We anticipate one will become available very soon, and when it does, we’ll post it.

How to watch You, Me and My Ex season 2

You, Me and My Ex season 2 airs live on TLC in the US. If you don’t have traditional cable/satellite television, TLC can be viewed on live streaming services such as Fubo TV , Sling TV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . New episodes can also be streamed on Discovery Plus.

We’re still waiting to hear official word as to when season 2 becomes available in the UK.