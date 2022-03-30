Disney Plus price: what it costs in all the countries where it's available

Disney Plus price information is currently available in more than 50 countries around the world. Though this might not seem like as many as other streaming rivals, this number is constantly growing as the House of Mouse rolls Disney Plus out in more countries.

As for the pricing structure for Disney Plus, you generally have two options ahead of you. You can either opt for a rolling monthly subscription or save a bit of cash by opting for an annual plan instead. There's also a cheaper, ad-supported version of Disney Plus on the way. We don't know how much this cheaper option will be, but it is planned to roll out first in the US later this year, with an international rollout starting in 2023.

2021 saw a few Disney Plus price hikes around the world. Some countries — specifically those in Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Canada — saw prices increase after the launch of the Star on Disney Plus, with the US price increase coming into force shortly afterwards in March.

In the US, a monthly subscription runs you $7.99, or $79.99 a year.

In the UK, it's £7.99 and £79.90.

In Eurozone countries, it's €8.99 a month, or €89.90 annually.

There's a full country-by-country breakdown of the price later in this article.

US Disney fans also have the option of the Disney bundle. This special streaming package bundles Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu (with ads) together for just $13.99 a month. Essentially, this gets you three streaming services for the price of two.

If the prospect of watching ads in on-demand content scares you off, you can opt to pay an extra $6 a month to get the bundle with Hulu's ad-free plan included.

If you want to get the most of the Disney Plus price, you should consider adding Hulu With Live TV. For $69.99 a month you'll get Disney Plus, access to Hulu's on-demand library (with ads), ESPN Plus and over 75 live TV channels. There's also the top option of paying $75.99 a month to get this massive entertainment bundle without any ads.

Disney Plus price all around the world

Below you can find a full list of countries where Disney Plus is available, plus the most up-to-date pricing information. As and when Disney Plus is rolled out in additional countries, we'll be adding them to this list.

Antigua & Barbuda (USD $5.99 | USD $59.99 )

(USD $5.99 | USD $59.99 ) Argentina (ARS$ 385 | ARS$ 3850 | ARS$ 995 a month for Combo+, which combines Disney Plus and Star Plus)

(ARS$ 385 | ARS$ 3850 | ARS$ 995 a month for Combo+, which combines Disney Plus and Star Plus) Australia ($11.99 | $119.99)

($11.99 | $119.99) Austria (€8.99 € | €89.90)

(€8.99 € | €89.90) Bahamas (USD $6.99 | USD $69.99)

(USD $6.99 | USD $69.99) Barbados (USD $7.49 | USD $74.99)

(USD $7.49 | USD $74.99) Belgium (€8.99 € | €89.90)

(€8.99 € | €89.90) Belize (USD $5.99 | USD $59.99)

(USD $5.99 | USD $59.99) Bolivia (USD $5.99 | USD $59.99)

(USD $5.99 | USD $59.99) Brazil (BRL 27.90 | BRL 279.90 | BRL 45.90 a month for Combo+)

(BRL 27.90 | BRL 279.90 | BRL 45.90 a month for Combo+) Canada ($11.99 | $119.99)

($11.99 | $119.99) Chile (CLP 6,500 | CLP 64,900 | CLP 10,500 a month for Combo+)

(CLP 6,500 | CLP 64,900 | CLP 10,500 a month for Combo+) Colombia (COP 23,900 | COP 239,900 | COP 38,900 a month for Combo+)

(COP 23,900 | COP 239,900 | COP 38,900 a month for Combo+) Costa Rica (USD $5.99 | USD $59.99 | USD $13.99 a month for Combo+)

(USD $5.99 | USD $59.99 | USD $13.99 a month for Combo+) Denmark (DKK 79 | DKK 790)

(DKK 79 | DKK 790) Dominica (USD $5.99 | USD $59.99)

(USD $5.99 | USD $59.99) Dominican Republic (USD $5.99 | USD $59.99 | USD $13.99 a month for Combo+)

(USD $5.99 | USD $59.99 | USD $13.99 a month for Combo+) Ecuador (USD $5.99 | USD $59.99 | USD $13.99 a month for Combo+)

(USD $5.99 | USD $59.99 | USD $13.99 a month for Combo+) El Salvador (USD $5.99 | USD $59.99 | USD $13.99 a month for Combo+)

(USD $5.99 | USD $59.99 | USD $13.99 a month for Combo+) Finland (€8.99 | €89.90)

(€8.99 | €89.90) France (€8.99 | €89.90)

(€8.99 | €89.90) Germany (€8.99 | €89.90)

(€8.99 | €89.90) Grenada (USD $5.99 | USD $59.99)

(USD $5.99 | USD $59.99) Guatemala (USD $5.99 | USD $59.99 | USD $13.99 a month for Combo+)

(USD $5.99 | USD $59.99 | USD $13.99 a month for Combo+) Greenland (59 DKK | 589 DKK)

(59 DKK | 589 DKK) Guyana (USD $5.99 | USD $59.99)

(USD $5.99 | USD $59.99) Haiti (USD $5.99 | USD $59.99)

(USD $5.99 | USD $59.99) Honduras (USD $5.99 | USD $59.99 | USD $13.99 a month for Combo+)

(USD $5.99 | USD $59.99 | USD $13.99 a month for Combo+) Hong Kong (HK $73 | HK $738)

(HK $73 | HK $738) Iceland (€8.99 | €89.90)

(€8.99 | €89.90) India (As Disney Plus Hotstar, Rs 299| Rs 1,499 )

(As Disney Plus Hotstar, Rs 299| Rs 1,499 ) Indonesia (As Disney Plus Hotstar, Rp 39,000 | Rp 199,000)

(As Disney Plus Hotstar, Rp 39,000 | Rp 199,000) Ireland (€8.99 | €89.90)

(€8.99 | €89.90) Italy (€8.99 | €89.90)

(€8.99 | €89.90) Jamaica (USD $5.99 | USD $59.99)

(USD $5.99 | USD $59.99) Japan (¥900 (or ¥1000 a month if billed through Apple) | ¥9900) - customers billed through Docomo are not offered an annual subscription option

(¥900 (or ¥1000 a month if billed through Apple) | ¥9900) - customers billed through Docomo are not offered an annual subscription option Luxembourg (€8.99 | €89.90)

(€8.99 | €89.90) Mexico (MXN $159 | MXN $1599 | MXN $249 a month for Combo+)

(MXN $159 | MXN $1599 | MXN $249 a month for Combo+) Monaco (€8.99 | €89.90)

(€8.99 | €89.90) Netherlands (€8.99 | €89.90)

(€8.99 | €89.90) New Zealand (NZD $12.99 | NZD $129.99)

(NZD $12.99 | NZD $129.99) Nicaragua (USD $5.99 |USD $59.99 | USD $13.99 a month for Combo+)

(USD $5.99 |USD $59.99 | USD $13.99 a month for Combo+) Norway (NOK 89 | NOK 890)

(NOK 89 | NOK 890) Panama (USD $ 5.99 | USD $59.99 | USD $13.99 a month for Combo+)

(USD $ 5.99 | USD $59.99 | USD $13.99 a month for Combo+) Paraguay (USD $6.99 | USD $69.99 | USD $15.99 a month for Combo+)

(USD $6.99 | USD $69.99 | USD $15.99 a month for Combo+) Peru (PEN 25.90 | PEN 259.90 | PEN 44.90 a month for Combo+)

(PEN 25.90 | PEN 259.90 | PEN 44.90 a month for Combo+) Portugal (€8.99 | €89.90)

(€8.99 | €89.90) Singapore (SGD $11.98 | SGD $119.98)

(SGD $11.98 | SGD $119.98) South Korea ( KRW 9,900 | KRW 99,000)

( KRW 9,900 | KRW 99,000) Spain (€8.99 | €89.90)

(€8.99 | €89.90) St. Kitts & Nevis (USD $5.99 |USD $59.99)

(USD $5.99 |USD $59.99) St. Lucia (USD $5.99 |USD $59.99)

(USD $5.99 |USD $59.99) St. Vincent and the Grenadines (USD $5.99 |USD $59.99)

(USD $5.99 |USD $59.99) Suriname (USD $5.99 |USD $59.99)

(USD $5.99 |USD $59.99) Sweden (89 SEK | 890 SEK)

(89 SEK | 890 SEK) Switzerland (12.90 CHF | 129 CHF)

(12.90 CHF | 129 CHF) Taiwan (NTD 270 | NTD 2790)

(NTD 270 | NTD 2790) Trinidad & Tobago (USD $5.99 | USD $59.99)

(USD $5.99 | USD $59.99) United Kingdom (£7.99 | £79.90)

(£7.99 | £79.90) United States ($7.99 | $79.99 | $13.99 a month for the Disney Bundle / $19.99 for the bundle with Hulu (No Ads))

($7.99 | $79.99 | $13.99 a month for the Disney Bundle / $19.99 for the bundle with Hulu (No Ads)) Uruguay (USD $7.49 | USD $74.99 | USD $26.99 a month for Combo+)

(USD $7.49 | USD $74.99 | USD $26.99 a month for Combo+) Venezuela (USD $5.99 |USD $59.99 | USD $13.99 a month for Combo+)

Disney Plus is the online streaming home for all things Disney, as well as everything in the Star Wars universe. It's also where you'll find the bulk of the Marvel catalog including old favorites, the majority of the MCU movies and Netflix's Marvel shows, too.

Disney Plus also is home to content from Pixar and NatGeo. In addition to these full catalogs, Disney Plus is also home to great exclusives like Turning Red, Loki, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Beatles: Get Back, and more. If you're looking to find something to watch, check out our guide to the best movies on Disney Plus to get started.