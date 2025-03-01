Celebrate Women's History Month by watching these 10 great female-led movies and TV shows from the past year

It's March, which means it's time to celebrate Women's History Month. The What to Watch team is looking to the entertainment world to applaud the contributions of women, compiling a list of great female-led movies and TV shows of the past year, which includes some 2025 Oscar and Golden Globe nominees

As told by the US Census Bureau , this special time of reflection and celebration has its roots in 1857 and 1908, when women laborers protested unfair working conditions and fought for equal rights. Commemorating the occasions, in 1910, March 8 became International Women's Day. Women's Week became official in 1978 and the Women's Month we've come to know came into place in 1987.

With all that being said, check out our list of great female-led performances in new movies and shows from April 2024 to March 2025.

Movies

Anora

Mark Eydelshteyn and Mikey Madison in Anora (Image credit: Courtesy of NEON)

Anora earned Mikey Madison a well-deserved Best Actress Oscar nomination. She does an incredible job portraying an American stripper who is propositioned into marriage by the son of a wealthy Russian oligarch, who wants an American Green Card. However, once his mother gets involved, their rushed marital bliss spirals out of control, with her having to make some daring moves.

Anora is available to rent on-demand or view in theaters.

Challengers

Zendaya in Challengers (Image credit: Niko)

Zendaya continues to be quite the chameleon in Hollywood, transforming into an array of characters for various projects. In Challengers, she plays a woman passionate about tennis, literally volleying her love between two best friends turned rivals. Her performance was simply captivating, and it was perhaps only eclipsed by the twists and turns of the plot.

Challengers is streaming on Prime Video.

Emilia Pérez

Zoe Saldaña in Emilia Pérez (Image credit: PAGE 114/WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS/PATHÉ FILMS/FRANCE 2 CINÉMA)

Emilia Pérez has become the latest darling of the movie industry, with Zoe Saldaña emerging as the movie's crown jewel, evidenced by her Golden Globe, BAFTA and Critics' Choice Award wins, and her Oscar nomination. The film is a nuanced crime musical that shows Saldaña as a hot-shot attorney who helps a Mexican cartel boss transition into the lovely Emilia Pérez. It's worth noting that Selena Gomez and Karla Sofía Gascón have also earned rave reviews for their roles.

Emilia Pérez is streaming on Netflix.

The Substance

Demi Moore in The Substance (Image credit: Mubi)

"Don't call it a comeback." As Demi Moore truly has been in Hollywood for years. However, The Substance is arguably the meatiest and most impactful role she's had since the classic Ghost. In The Substance, she portrays a celebrity who is being cast aside due to her age, so she remedies that by taking a black-market drug to access her version of the fountain of youth. Unfortunately for her, things take a chaotic turn. The movie holds up a mirror to society's obsession with the aging process.

The Substance is available to rent on-demand.

Wicked

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in Wicked (Image credit: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures)

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo spearheaded one of the biggest movies of 2024 and what has become the highest-grossing film based on a Broadway musical with Wicked. The duo not only blew viewers' socks off with their vocal chops, but they once again proved they're phenomenal actresses. Plus, their chemistry on screen is remarkable. They're certainly deserving of all the nominations they've acquired.

Wicked is available to purchase on-demand or view in theaters.

TV shows

Agatha All Along

Kathryn Hahn in Elsbeth (Image credit: Disney)

We had high hopes for Agatha All Along prior to its release based on Kathryn Hahn's incredible performance in WandaVision. So imagine our excitement when the new series lived up to the hype and Hahn was even more exceptional. Let's just hope Marvel and Hahn soon give fans what they want... a season 2.

Agatha All Along is available on Disney Plus.

High Potential

Kaitlin Olson in High Potential (Image credit: Disney/Carlos Lopez-Calleja)

One of the breakout new shows of the Fall 2024-2025 season has been High Potential. Based on the French television series HPI, High Potential follows a brilliant single mother of three who goes from cleaning lady to police consultant, as she works with detectives to solve cases that would otherwise remain a mystery without her help. If you were a fan of Monk, this show may be up your alley.

High Potential is available on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.

How to Die Alone

Natasha Rothwell, How to Die Alone (Image credit: Ian Watson/Hulu)

Despite Hulu opting not to renew the series after its freshman run, we stand by the fact that How to Die Alone was one of the best new comedies of 2024, and Rothwell had us seated for each episode. Her portrayal as a millennial wrestling with issues of self-identity, romance and loneliness certainly made viewers think about their own station in life, and yet, how she handles the various situations thrown her way was still funny to watch unfold. Let's hope another streamer picks up the series for a season 2.

How to Die Alone is available on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.

Matlock

Kathy Bates, Matlock (Image credit: Erik Voake/CBS)

You can't go wrong with anything featuring the legendary Kathy Bates, and Matlock is no exception. She deserves all the nominations starting to pour her way, as the show is certainly deserving of what she claims is her last role in Hollywood. Talk about going out with a bang. The series balances incredible wit and charm with edge-of-your-seat twists that make this drama a must-watch. While we aren't sure how many seasons the show will run, we're begging the powers that be they allow it to run for a good while.

Matlock is available on Paramount Plus.

Nobody Wants This

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody in Nobody Wants This (Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Kristen Bell has developed a knack for delivering charming sarcasm on the small screen, and she does it again in Nobody Wants This. The clever rom-com, which could have easily been a movie, shows her falling for someone who wouldn't usually be her type and lives a radically different lifestyle. It's fun to watch her navigate their differences in what is our favorite role from her since The Good Place. We can't wait for Nobody Wants This season 2.

Nobody Wants This is available on Netflix.