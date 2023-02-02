Groundhog Day: six TV shows to watch for the six more weeks of winter

Winter is sticking around for six more weeks in the US, at least according to Puxsutawney Phil, the symbol of Groundhog Day. The furry little weatherman saw his shadow on February 2, which means he is predicting six more weeks of winter.

Sure, it's a ridiculous holiday where we rely on whether or not a groundhog gets spooked by its shadow to tell us how long winter is going to last, but it gave us the classic Bill Murray Groundhog Day, so we can't rag on it too much. Also, with the forecast of six more weeks of winter, it gives all of us a perfect excuse to stay bundled up in our homes and watch more TV.

With that idea in mind, here are six TV shows that you should take the time to watch while you try and power through the remaining six weeks of winter.

1923

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in 1923 (Image credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

Yellowstone season 5 is on hiatus until the summer, but we have another group of Duttons to watch right now as the prequel series 1923 streams on Paramount Plus. The show returns with all new episodes starting February 5, promising an epic conclusion to the story of the Duttons battling a changing world and dangerous enemies in the early part of the 20th century.

If you're more sci-fi than western, Star Trek: Picard season 3 also debuts on Paramount Plus in February.

How to watch 1923: Streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus, with new episodes releasing in the US on Sundays.

The Bachelor

Greer and Zach Shallcross on The Bachelor (Image credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Join Zach Shallcross' search for love on the latest season of The Bachelor. There is sure to be plenty of drama in that search as he continues to choose who he thinks he wants to spend the rest of his life with.

A reality TV show alternative if The Bachelor isn't your thing is an all new season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, premiering on February 7 on Bravo.

How to watch The Bachelor: new episodes first air on ABC on Mondays, with episodes available to stream on-demand via Hulu.

The Last of Us

Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us (Image credit: © 2023 Home Box Office, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

HBO's video game adaptation of The Last of Us has taken the world by storm. Sure, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie's (Bella Ramsey) fight for survival might not be the most uplifting of stories, but it is easily one of the best shows on TV right now and definitely something you won’t want to miss out on.

How to watch The Last of Us: new episodes drop Sundays at 9 pm ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max.

The Reluctant Traveler

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Get a chance to travel this winter while never leaving your home, as Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek) host The Reluctant Traveler, where he does the adventuring for you, exploring places in Costa Rica, Finland, Italy, Japan, Maldives, Portugal, South Africa and the US.

How to watch The Reluctant Traveler: streaming exclusively on Apple TV Plus starting February 24.

Snowfall season 6

Damson Idris in Snowfall (Image credit: FX)

The FX crime drama is getting ready to wrap things up, as Snowfall season 6, premiering February 22, is the final season of the 1980s-set story. Snowfall has told the tale of the early days of the crack-cocaine epidemic through the lens of the suppliers, dealers and consumers. The complex and engrossing drama has quietly become one of the most-watched shows on FX and is definitely worth a watch.

How to watch Snowfall: episodes air live on FX and then are available to stream on Hulu the next day.

You season 4 part 1

Penn Badgley in You season 4 (Image credit: Netflix)

The story of Joe continues, as he heads to London under a new identity and trying to live a quiet life. But can he keep his tendencies hidden? And what happens when someone ends up stalking him? These batch of You season 4 episodes, premiering February 10, are just the first part of the latest season of You.

How to watch You: a Netflix original, You is exclusively available on the streaming service.