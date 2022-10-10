Luckiest Girl Alive cast: who's who in the Netflix drama

Luckiest Girl Alive follows Ani FaNelli (Mila Kunis) who appears to have the picture-perfect life — a successful writer for a glossy magazine, a handsome fiancé and a dream wedding approaching.

However, the writer's perfectly crafted New York City life starts to unravel when a documentary filmmaker wants her to tell her side of the story about a horrifying incident that happened to her as a teenager at the distinguished Brentley School.

Based on Jessica Knoll's best-selling novel of the same name, let's look at the main characters to look out for in the Netflix adaptation of Luckiest Girl Alive...

Luckiest Girl Alive cast — Mila Kunis as Ani FaNelli

(Image credit: Sabrina Lantos/Netflix)

Mila Kunis plays the titular role of Ani FaNelli, known as TifAni, who, despite her seemingly perfect life, is constantly haunted by a traumatic incident that she experienced as a teenager.

The New Yorker hides her dark past through her sharp-wit and has managed to reinvent herself from her agonizing past.

The Hollywood actress shot to stardom after her iconic role as Jackie Burkhart on That '70s Show and has featured in a huge number of movies, such as, Black Swan, Bad Moms, The Book of Eli, Ted, Friends with Benefits and many more. She's also known for voicing Meg Griffin in Family Guy.

Finn Wittrock as Luke Harrison

(Image credit: Sabrina Lantos/Netflix)

Finn Wittrock plays Luke Harrison, Ani's handsome and wealthy fiancé, who is due to marry Ani in a lavish ceremony in Nantucket.

Finn is well known for his role as Dandy Mott in American Horror Story: Freak Show, as well as his acting stints in Ratched, Deep Water, Unbroken, The Big Short and many more.

Chiara Aurelia as Young Ani FaNelli

(Image credit: Sabrina Lantos/Netflix )

Chiara Aurelia stars as a young Ani FaNelli, who appears through flashbacks when Ani relives the traumatizing memories that haunt her "perfect" life and to tell the story of what happened to her as a teenager.

Chiara became a household name playing Jeanette Turner in the teen drama series Cruel Summer and has also starred in Gerald's Game and Fear Street Part Two: 1978.

Justine Lupe as Nell Rutherford

Justine Lupe portrays Nell Rutherford, Ani's caring best friend, who comes from a wealthy and affluent family similar to Luke's.

Justine has acted in Succession, Mr. Mercedes, Cristela, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and more.

Connie Britton as Dinah FaNelli

(Image credit: Sabrina Lantos/Netflix)

Connie Britton stars as Ani's mom, Dinah, who always encouraged her daughter to achieve her dreams of becoming a respected writer. But, ever since Ani's incident, their relationship has become strained.

Connie is known for playing Tami Taylor in Friday Night Lights and has acted in an array of big projects, including American Horror Story, Promising Young Woman, Bombshell, The White Lotus and Spin City to name a few.

Jennifer Beals as LoLo Vincent

(Image credit: Sabrina Lantos/Netflix)

Jennifer Beals plays LoLo Vincent, Ani's boss and the editor-in-chief of The Women's Bible.

The actress has had many roles in numerous projects including, Taken, Flashdance, After and The Book of Boba Fett, amongst many more.

Dalmar Abuzeid as Aaron Wickersham

(Image credit: Sabrina Lantos/Netflix)

Dalmar Abuzeid plays Aaron Wickersham, a filmmaker who reaches out to Ani wanting her to tell her side of the story about the terrifying incident that happened to her for a documentary he's making.

Dalmar has appeared in Anne With An E, Degrassi, Faith Heist and Murdoch Mysteries.

Thomas Barbusca as Arthur Finnerman

(Image credit: Sabrina Lantos/Netflix)

Thomas Barbusca is Arthur Finnerman, Ani's close friend at the elite Brentley School, who is often targeted by bullies and supports Ani after what happens to her.

The young actor has starred in The Mick, Big Time Adolescence, Chad and Ron's Gone Wrong.

Scoot McNairy as Andrew Larson

(Image credit: Sabrina Lantos/Netflix)

Scoot McNairy plays Andrew Larson, Ani's high school teacher who supports her through the horrific ordeal at Brentley School.

He has been in Narcos: Mexico, 12 Years A Slave, True Detective, Gone Girl and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Alex Barone as Dean Barton

Alex Barone plays Dean Barton, the leader of the bullies at Brentley School and his vile actions as a teen traumatized Ani for the rest of her life. He spreads horrible lies about Ani, which helps him become a well-known advocate for gun control as an adult.

He has previously starred in How I Met Your Father, Dopesick and L'Oriana.

Luckiest Girl Alive is available to watch on Netflix now.