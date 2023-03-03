Meet the Creed III cast: who's who in the boxing movie

After six movies in the Rocky franchise, Creed has become a full-fledged franchise in its own right, with a stable of characters that fans are excited to see again in Creed III. But there are also a number of new additions to the Creed III cast that you're going to want to know.

Before we get into who's in Creed III, one notable figure not in the movie is Sylvester Stallone's Rocky. In case you need a reminder, Rocky was Donnie's trainer and mentor in the first two Creed movies, but Creed II ended with the legendary boxer saying his goodbyes to Donnie and reconnecting with his son (Milo Ventimiglia).

No need to worry though, Michael B. Jordan and company are able to more than pick up the load and carry Creed III without Stallone/Rocky.

Let's meet the Creed III cast and who they are playing in the movie.

Michael B. Jordan as Adonnis "Donnie" Creed

Michael B. Jordan in Creed III (Image credit: Eli Ade/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures)

Donnie is the centerpiece of the Creed franchise like Rocky was before him. The son of Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) from the original movie, Donnie has fought his way to the top of the boxing world at the start of Creed III and is ready to hang it up and move to the next phase of his life with his family. However, when a figure from his past reemerges, it threatens his legacy and pulls him back into the ring.

Donnie has become one of Michael B. Jordan's most recognizable characters, though the actor has been working since he was a teen and has starred in projects including The Wire, All My Children, Friday Night Lights, Parenthood, Chronicle, Fruitvale Station, Black Panther, Just Mercy and Without Remorse. Jordan also made his directing debut with Creed III.

Jonathan Majors as Damian Anderson

Jonathan Majors in Creed III (Image credit: Eli Ade/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

Serving as the challenger for Donnie in Creed III is Damian Anderson. When they were teenagers, Damian and Donnie were friends, both with dreams to become the next great boxer, but Damian loses that chance when he is thrown in jail. After being released 18 years later, Damian is ready to go scorched earth to achieve his long awaited dream and get a little payback on Donnie.

Jonathan Majors is the big name actor of 2023, as Creed III marks his second big budget movie following his role as Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania; he also caused a stir at the Sundance Film Festival with his role in Magazine Dreams. Majors has been building quite the reputation with acclaimed performances in Devotion, The Harder They Fall, Da 5 Bloods, Lovecraft Country and The Last Black Man in San Francisco.

Tessa Thompson as Bianca

Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson in Creed III (Image credit: Eli Ade/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

Rocky had Adrian, Donnie has Bianca. Though Bianca is no second fiddle in this relationship, as she is a talented musician. Creed III sees her more on the producing side because of her hearing issues, though she does miss performing. She also really wants Donnie to open up about his past, particularly his relationship with Damian.

Tessa Thompson almost always pops when she appears in a project. Not only has she been a great addition to the Creed franchise, but she has brought her skills to Veronica Mars, Dear White People, Sorry to Bother You, Annihilation, Westworld, Passing and as Valkyrie in the MCU.

Wood Harris as Tony "Little Duke" Burton

Wood Harris at Creed III premiere (Image credit: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA/Alamy Stock Photo)

Though he has been in all of the Creed movies, Tony "Little Duke" Burton officially takes over as Donnie's full-time trainer and business partner in Creed III. It keeps things in the family, as "Little Duke" is the son of Apollo's old trainer.

Some of Wood Harris biggest credits outside of the Creed franchise include Remember the Titans, The Wire, Dredd, Ant-Man, Blade Runner 2049, Empire and Winning Time.

Phylicia Rashad as Mary-Anne Creed

Phylicia Rashad in Creed (Image credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/TCD/Prod.DB /Alamy Stock Photo)

While Mary-Anne is the wife of Apollo Creed, she is not Donnie's birth mother, but she did take him in and make him feel like family. She is nervous when Damian comes back into Donnie's life, knowing the problems that could bring.

Phylicia Rashad will forever be known as Clair Huxtable on The Cosby Show, but she has been acting on our screens since the '70s, with credits that include a TV movie version of A Raisin in the Sun, For Colored Girls, Empire, This Is Us and Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.

Mila Davis-Kent as Amara Creed

Michael B. Jordan, Mila Davis-Kent and Tessa Thompson in Creed III (Image credit: Eli Ade/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

Amara Creed is the young daughter of Donnie and Bianca. Born deaf, Amara has her father's fighting spirit and in fact is interested in learning how to box herself.

Mila Davis-Kent is still new to Hollywood. Creed III is her lone movie credit to date and her only other acting credit, per IMDb, is a guest role on The Resident.

Jose Benavidez as Felix Chavez

Jose Benavidez Jr. (Image credit: Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

After Donnie retires from boxing, Felix Chavez becomes his star pupil and the current champ.

Jose Benavidez makes his acting debut with Creed III, but he is no stranger to the bright lights, as he is a professional boxer with a career record of 27-2-1.

Selenis Leyva as Laura Chavez

Selenis Leyva (Image credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Alamy Stock Photo)

You've heard of soccer moms or hockey moms, well Laura Chavez is a boxing mom, as she is just as knowledgeable and passionate about her son Felix's career as anyone.

Selenis Leyva currently stars in the NBC sitcom Lopez vs Lopez, but she is also known for her time on Orange Is the New Black, Law & Order, Diary of a Future President, Our Flag Means Death and Gordita Chronicles.

Florian Munteanu as Viktor Drago

Florian Munteanu in Creed II (Image credit: MGM/Warner Bros/New Line Cinema/Collection Christophel / Alamy Stock Photo)

Viktor Drago is the son of Ivan Dragon and was the main opponent for Donnie in Creed II. He is back in Creed III, still continuing his career as a boxer and has an amicable relationship with Donnie.

Florian Munteanu has made a career of playing a heavy in big time action movies. Outside of the Creed franchise he has starred in Vikings: Valhalla, The Contractor and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.