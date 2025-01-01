Movies to stream in January: our expert's 10 must-watch movies new to streaming services

Looking for some new movies to stream in January? Well great news, there are plenty of options across the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, Max and all of the major streaming services this month. With that said, it can be a lot to scroll through, so allow me to offer my humble services in helping you find the new movies on streaming that you are not going to want to miss.

The below list of movies are taken from the major streaming services: Disney Plus, Hulu, Max, Netflix, Paramount Plus, Peacock and Prime Video. I'm also specifically picking movies that are new to streaming this month — in this case these are 10 movies that are landing on one of the major streamers for the first time or returning to a streamer's library after being offline entirely or only available to rent via digital on-demand.

So without further ado, here are my picks for the 10 movies to stream in January.

Back in Action (Netflix)

Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz in Back in Action (Image credit: John Wilson/Netflix)

For this brand new action movie starring Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx there really couldn’t be a better title. Back in Action is the first for Diaz since 2014, while for Foxx it is a triumphant moment after he suffered a brain bleed around the time of filming this movie; even director Seth Gordon is having a bit of a comeback, with this being his first feature movie since 2017’s Baywatch. Then just in terms of the movie itself, Diaz and Foxx star as former spies pulled back into the world of espionage when their covers are exposed. Here’s hoping this is a fun action comedy.

Premieres on Netflix Friday, January 17

A Different Man (Max)

Sebastian Stan in A Different Man (Image credit: A24)

The early parts of the new year are always a great time to catch up on some movies from the previous year you may have missed. One option this month is the critically acclaimed A Different Man. Sebastian Stan stars as an aspiring actor who has neurofibromatosis (a genetic disorder that causes benign tumors and growths) and undergoes a radical surgery to alter his appearance, only to lose out on a role he was born to play to someone else. Stan has earned many award nominations for his performance (including from the Golden Globes), as has his co-star Adam Pearson, who has neurofibromatosis in real life.

Premieres on Max Friday, January 17

Paper Moon (Paramount Plus)

Tatum O'Neal and Ryan O'Neal in Paper Moon (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Peter Bogdanovich’s Paper Moon is a beautiful, hilarious movie about a roving conman whose scheme gets complicated when he is forced to travel with his alleged daughter. Real-life father and daughter Ryan and Tatum O’Neal are magical opposite one another (Tatum O’Neal would win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance, the youngest actress to ever win a competitive Oscar). Other highlights include another great turn from Madeline Kahn, the gorgeous black-and-white photography and the movie’s brilliant script.

Premieres on Paramount Plus Wednesday, January 1

Schindler’s List (Netflix)

Liam Neeson in Schindler's List (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Steven Spielberg may best be known for his action-packed, fantastical blockbusters like Jaws, Raiders of the Lost Ark, ET and Jurassic Park, but it is entirely fair to say that Schindler’s List is the director’s best work (all of those movies listed are on WTW’s 100 best movies of all time list). The director’s Best Picture-winning ode for those lost during the Holocaust and the great act of humanity by Oskar Schindler to help save the lives of a few thousand Jewish people is one of the most profound movies ever made. It’s not an easy watch, but it is an important and worthwhile one.

Premieres on Netflix Wednesday, January 1

Seabiscuit (Paramount Plus)

Tobey Maguire in Seabiscuit (Image credit: Universal Pictures/ Maximum Film /Alamy Stock Photo)

The third straight movie set in the first half of the 20th century I’m singling out for in this list, Seabiscuit is a classic sports drama that is based on the true story of a little horse that could. That’s simplifying it a bit, but it tells how the undersized horse Seabiscuit became a national sensation and helped lift the lives of a group of individuals. It features a great main cast of Tobey Maguire, Jeff Bridges, Chris Cooper and Elizabeth Banks and carries a winning spirit all the way across the finish line.

Premieres on Paramount Plus Wednesday, January 1

Sorry to Bother You (Hulu)

LaKeith Stanfield in Sorry to Bother You (Image credit: Anapurna/TCD/Prod.DB/Alamy Stock Photo)

Sorry to Bother You writer and director Boots Riley is one of a kind, as is quickly evident in his debut feature. LaKeith Stanfield stars as a man struggling to find a footing in the professional world when he learns that he can be more successful if he employs a "white" voice while working as a telemarketer. It only gets crazier (and I mean really crazy) from there but it's definitely worth a watch.

Premieres on Hulu Wednesday, January 1

Touch (Prime Video)

Palmi Kormákur and Kôki in Touch (Image credit: Focus Features)

One of the 15 movies shortlisted for the Oscars Best International Film award this year, Touch hails from Iceland and tells a decade-spanning story about a man as he attempts to find his first love 50 years after she mysteriously disappeared. The cast will likely be unknown to most (though Mike Leigh regular Ruth Sheen has a role in the movie), but you can take the critics’ support of it as a good sign, as Touch is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 92%.

Premieres on Prime Video Wednesday, January 1

Unstoppable (Prime Video)

Jharrel Jerome in Unstoppable (Image credit: ANA CARBALLOSA/Amazon MGM Studios)

Unstoppable got a brief run in movie theaters late in 2024 (from which it was “Certified Fresh”) and hits Prime Video this month. It tells the true story of Anthony Robles (played by rising star Jharrel Jerome), who despite being born with just one leg becomes a standout collegiate wrestler. Jennifer Lopez, Don Cheadle, Bobby Cannavale and Michael Pena also star in this inspiring sports drama.

Premieres on Prime Video Thursday, January 16

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (Netflix)

(Image credit: BBC and Aardman Animations)

The classic claymation duo Wallace & Gromit are back with their latest adventure, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl. In it, Gromit must come to the rescue of Wallace after his latest invention, a smart gnome, becomes hacked by the villain Feathers McGraw. The latest Wallace & Gromit movie is once again earning raves and awards, including nominations for Best Animated Film from the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

Premieres on Netflix Friday, January 3

You’re Cordially Invited (Prime Video)

Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon in You're Cordially Invited (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Planning a wedding is hard enough, but what happens when your dream venue accidentally double books and you have to contend with another wedding the same day? That’s the premise behind the new Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon comedy, You’re Cordially Invited, as the two star as members of opposing wedding parties looking to ensure their day is the special one that they’ve always dreamed of. Expect some humorous situations to play out.

Premieres on Prime Video Thursday, January 30