New on Netflix in February 2023: every TV show and movie

Here's what's new on Netflix in February, with You season 4 among the highlights.

February is known for Valentine’s Day and you’ll love all of the new movies, shows and documentaries coming to the service this month. Whether you’re looking for cooking shows or reality dating competitions, true crime or thrillers, there’s something for everyone this month. So what's new on Netflix this month? Let's take a look, including our top picks.

Sign up for Netflix (opens in new tab)

New on Netflix in February: Our best movie pick — Your Place or Mine (February 10)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Since it is February, we’ll add the perfect Valentine’s Day movie to enjoy. Reese Witherspoon joins Ashton Kutcher and Zoё Chao in Your Place or Mine, the story of two best friends who swap homes for a week and learn some surprising things about each other. It isn’t long before they realize that they might have more in common than they ever thought possible.

Fans of The Lord of the Rings trilogy can stream the three movies making up Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy starting February 1.

Best TV show on Netflix in February: You Season 4 Part 1 (February 9)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Joe is on the move in You season 4 part 1. This time he’s crossing the pond to London, hoping for a fresh start, but it doesn’t take long for a new obsession to catch his eye. The first three seasons of You had viewers on the edge of their seats with its scathing commentary on obsession and the dangers of social media.

Now that New Amsterdam has ended its run after five seasons, you can also catch up on seasons 3 and 4. The first two seasons arrived on Netflix on January 1 and have been in the Top 10 all month long.

Best documentary on Netflix in February: Gunther’s Millions (February 1)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Everyone loves a good dog story, but this one has a very unique twist. German Shepherd Gunther is living the high life thanks to a huge trust fund bequeathed to him by his owner. He has a mansion and the best food and treats that a dog could ever hope for. He also has a handler who helps maintain Gunther’s lifestyle.

Also coming to Netflix this month is Bill Russell: Legend (February 8), the story of the NBA superstar’s rise to fame and the legacy he left behind.

Here is the full schedule of what’s new on Netflix this February.

What's new on Netflix in February 2023

(Netflix original series identified in bold)

February 1

Bad Boys (1995)

Bad Boys II (2003)

Call Me By Your Name (2017)

Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Enough (2002)

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals season 6 (UK)

Gunther’s Millions

It (2017)

Julie & Julia (2009)

La La Land (2016)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

New Amsterdam seasons 3 and 4

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Spanglish (2004)

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World (2011)

Stepmom (1998)

Survivor season 32

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself (2009)

Underworld (2003)

February 2

Freeridge season 1

February 3

Class season 1 (India)

Infiesto (Spain)

Stromboli (Netherlands)

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go season 2

True Spirit (Australia)

Viking Wolf (Norway)

February 4

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (2022)

February 6

Vinland Saga season 2 (new episodes weekly)

February 8

(Image credit: Netflix)

Bill Russell: Legend

The Exchange season 1 (Korea)

MTV Floribama Shore season 1

February 9

Dear David (Indonesia)

My Dad the Bounty Hunter

You season 4 part 1

February 10

10 Days of a Good Man (Turkey)

Love is Blind: After the Altar season 3

Love to Hate You season 1 (Korea)

Your Place or Mine

February 13

Squared Love All Over Again (Poland)

February 14

All the Places (Mexico)

A Sunday Affair (Nigeria)

In Love All Over Again season 1 (Spain)

Jim Jeffries: High n’ Dry (Canada)

Pasión de Gailanes seasons 1 and 2

Perfect Match season 1 (New episodes weekly)

Re/Member (Japan)

February 15

#NoFilter season 1 (Brazil)

African Queens: Njinga

CoComelon season 7

Eva Lasting season 1 (Colombia)

Full Swing

The Law According to Lidia Poët season 1 (Italy)

Red Rose season 1 (UK)

February 16

47 Meters Down: Uncaged (2019)

Ouija (2014)

February 17

A Girl and an Astronaut season 1 (Poland)

Community Squad season 1 (Argentina)

Ganglands season 4 (France)

Unlocked (Korea)

February 19

Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir (Brazil)

February 20

Operation Finale (2018)

February 22

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal

The Strays (UK)

Triptych season 1 (Mexico)

February 23

(Image credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix)

Call Me Chihiro (Japan)

Outer Banks season 3

February 24

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 3

Oddballs season 2

Married at First Sight season 12

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys The Series Part 2

The Real World season 12

We Have a Ghost

Who Were We Running From? (Turkey)

February 28

A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou

American Pickers season 15

Too Hot to Handle: Germany season 1 (Germany)