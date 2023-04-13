Obsession cast: who's who in the erotic thriller

Obsession is an adaptation of Josephine Hart's novella Damage (opens in new tab), which centers around erotic obsession and forbidden desire when Anna Barton (Charlie Murphy) embarks on a steamy affair with her fiancé's, father William Farrow (Richard Armitage).

As their intense relationship sends William into an obsessive spiral, how long can they keep their dangerous secret hidden before it destroys everything?

Here is the cast of Netflix's raunchy new four-part series Obsession...

Obsession cast: who's who in the erotic Netflix thriller

Richard Armitage as William Farrow

Richard Armitage as William Farrow. (Image credit: Netflix)

Richard Armitage plays the titular role of William Farrow, a top London surgeon who risks ruining his seemingly perfect life when he begins a passionate affair with his son's fiancée, Anna (Charlie Murphy).

But as Anna fights to keep their dangerous love triangle a secret, William spirals into an erotic obsession which threatens to change their lives forever.

Richard is best known for his role as dwarf king and leader Thorin Oakenshield in The Hobbit trilogy. He has also starred in two Netflix adaptations of Harlan Coben's novels, including Stay Close and The Stranger. His other acting projects include Ocean's Eight, Into the Storm, Spooks and Alice Through the Looking Glass.

Charlie Murphy as Anna Barton

Charlie Murphy as Anna Barton. (Image credit: Netflix)

Charlie Murphy stars as Anna Barton, a beautiful but troubled young woman who is living a double life when she embarks on a dangerous affair with William, who is also the father of her fiancé, Jay (Rish Shah).

Underneath her cool and collected exterior, she hides childhood trauma and has been destroyed by the things that have happened in her past. Her inner turmoil and need to control the chaos of her childhood merges into her intense affair with William.

Charlie is well known for playing Ann Gallagher in the award-winning BBC drama Happy Valley and has previously starred as Jessie Eden in Peaky Blinders. The Irish actress has also appeared in Channel 5 thriller Deadline, Love/Hate and The Winter Lake.

Indira Varma as Ingrid Farrow

Indira Varma as Ingrid Farrow. (Image credit: Netflix )

Indira Varma is Ingrid Farrow, William's wife. Despite being a potential casualty of her husband's sordid affair, she doesn't have a victim mentality.

Ingrid is a headstrong and independent woman with a stable career, who chooses to be with her long-time spouse William, despite knowing that she could be with anybody else if she wanted to.

Indira has played a number of strong female roles throughout her career, including Elaria Sand in Game of Thrones, successful lawyer Zoe Luther in Luther and double agent Imperial officer Tala Durith in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Rish Shah as Jay Farrow

Rish Shah as Jay Farrow. (Image credit: Ana Blumenkron)

Rish Shah portrays Jay Farrow, William and Ingrid's son and a typical young man who is navigating the highs and lows of modern love. However, William's success weighs heavily on Jay's shoulders as he tries hard to fill his father's shoes and desperately seeks his approval.

He sees that dating the strong and independent Anna as a way to prove to himself and his father that he can handle all of life's hurdles. But in reality, he is a hopeless romantic and fails to see the obstacle in the way of his happiness.

Rish already has a hefty acting resume and his breakout role was playing super-powered teenager, Kamran in the Marvel movie franchise Ms Marvel. He also played Russ in Do Revenge and starred in in Riz Amed’s Oscar-winning short film, The Long Goodbye. His other credits include To All the Boys: Always and Forever and India Sweets and Spices.

Who else is starring in Obsession?

Also starring in Obsession are...

Anil Goutam as Edward

Marion Bailey as Elizabeth

Sonera Angel as Sally Farrow

Francesca Knight as Nadia

Kerim Hassan as Johnno

Pippa Bennett-Warner as Peggy

Letty Thomas as Lynnette

Greg Barnett as Patrick Clacy

Celine Arden as Mimi

Victor Pontecorvo as Olivier

Obsession is available to watch on Netflix now.