The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 7, 2025: Steffy has a plan

Steffy plots her return to Forrester Creations in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 7, 2025.

We begin at Eric’s (John McCook) house, where Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) can’t believe Brooke slapped Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and almost knocked Taylor (Rebecca Budig) over. Ridge insists he’s fine, but that’s beside the point. Steffy is stunned. Taylor says that Brooke has a plan to return the company to Steffy and Ridge but Eric believes she should have left with them in a sign of solidarity. Instead, Steffy says, she got a promotion. Ridge notes that taking the position was an act of betrayal.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) asks Hope (Annika Noelle) what she thinks about the perfume samples. Fanny (Elsa Esnoult) returns with samples from her line of perfumes and she’s certain she can come up with whatever they’re looking for.

At Bill’s (Don Diamont) house, Bill tells Electra (Laneya Grace) that he’s glad she’s safe while Will (Crew Morrow) stands beside her. Luna (Lisa Yamada) is watching them from upstairs but when she moves she ends up making a noise and Will wonders what it is. Bill says he didn’t hear anything and Electra notes that it’s probably someone from his staff. Bill tells them he needs to make a few calls and he quickly gets them out of the house. Luna hurries out and apologizes for making noise and he reminds her that no one can know she’s living there.

Hope doesn’t know how Fanny balances everything so well between perfume and being a star. They sample her new scents and she expresses how happy she would be to partner with Forrester Creations. Carter gets a call and says that the front desk said Daphne Rose (Muriel Hilaire) is in the building. Fanny can’t believe “the most famous nose in Paris” is in the building.

Steffy sees no way to justify what Hope and Carter did, and Eric hates that Brooke is treating them respectfully. Steffy reveals that she has a plan in place and it all starts with her return to Forrester Creations.

Once they’re back at the office, Electra and Will talk about their visit with his dad. Will is surprised his father didn’t have her call him Dollar Bill. She says he was very polite, which makes Will laugh. Electra thought he was way quieter than she expected, but Will says he’s usually more talkative. And now that he’s thinking about it, he says he needs to visit his father more often because he’s in that big house, all alone.

Bill tells Luna that he believes in her, despite her crimes. She says there’s so much she’s confused about. He asks if kissing him is one of those things, knowing he only thinks of her as a daughter. He knew she was confused back then and she agrees that she didn’t know what was happening when she killed those men, or when she kissed him.

Hope thinks it’s great for Daphne to be there given that she can help them launch their new perfumes, but Carter points out she’s never worked with anyone before. Hope wonders if she’s there to join forces with them as they launch their new endeavor. When she walks in, Daphne is less than enthused because her time is limited. Her ice cold demeanor puts Hope and Carter into a tailspin. She claims she’s there to help them, but with what?

Eric loves how dedicated Steffy is to the company. She calls it her legacy. Ridge says they need to do things the right way, through the lawyers. Steffy says that will take too much time, and Taylor agrees. Steffy reminds them that Hope and Carter left the door open for her to work there, so she’ll go and claim it’s to protect her interests but she’ll really be there to stab them in the heart.

John McCook in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Electra wants to get to know Bill better, and Will wants to do the same because his father is always full of surprises.

Bill wishes Luna could leave the house and show the world who she really is, but Luna assures him that the house is far better than prison. She thanks him for all he’s done, but he wishes he could take her under his wing and do all the things no one did for him. He could have been in her spot.

Hope says Daphne Rose never just comes by for a visit. She says she’s just in town briefly. She unfurls her scarf and flings it through the air, pausing to observe their reactions. Hope calls it “enchanting.” Daphne calls it “Forrester.” She says she’ll be in town for a few days and they can reach her. After she walks out, she tells Fanny that the Forrester account is hers and Fanny should return to Paris. Carter wonders why she just turned up with an exclusive scent out of the blue.

Steffy reminds them that Carter was their friend and he turned on them. Eric wonders what they’re doing with the company. Steffy says he stole the company and hooked up with Hope, but Ridge slows her down. Eric says the lawyer is working on things, so she tells them the less they know, the better. She’s going to undermine them, but “in a creative way.” Eric and Ridge look pleased at her devotion and ingenuity.

Luna tells Bill that she doesn’t recognize the person she used to be. She took her pain out on innocent people, like she was having an out of body experience. Bill says he can relate. She thanks him for not holding her past against her, and he says she’s better off serving her time there. She’s also grateful he isn’t expecting anything from her in return. Bill reiterates that she has certain responsibilities as part of her house arrest and jokes about putting sequins on her ankle monitor. When he leaves to do some work, Luna looks at the photos of Will nearby and a plan starts to unfurl in her head.

Electra calls Will her hero for saving her life, telling him she never wants to let him go. He smiles and holds her.

Hope and Carter marvel at Daphne’s presence, wishing she’d left behind a sample of her Forrester scent. They both love the scent and love that she created it for them. Fanny walks in and they apologize that Daphne interrupted them. She advises Carter and Hope to take advantage of the opportunity to work with Daphne and Carter says that it was a very lucky thing that she just happened to be in the area.

However, it wasn’t just luck that Daphne was in town. As Steffy cleans up her kitchen, she catches a whiff of a magical scent and when she turns around, Daphne is in her living room (because no one ever locks their doors ever on this show). Steffy is so happy to see her friend and after a few French greetings they sit and Steffy asks how the meeting went. She’s thrilled when Daphne reveals that she landed the job at Forrester. Steffy asks what the scent is and when she learns about the name of it, Steffy loves it even more. But when Steffy asks what Daphne thought of Carter, and whether she can woo him, Steffy’s plan starts to come into focus. No man can resist Daphne Rose, not even Carter.