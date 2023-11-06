The Real Housewives of Potomac: who is Gizelle's boyfriend Jason?

While Juan and Robyn Dixon are sure to garner their fair share of attention throughout The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 episodes, given the headlines they've found themselves in lately, Robyn's show bestie, Gizelle Bryant, already has viewers talking as well. Specifically, RHOP fans seem to be fascinated by her new beau, Jason Cameron, who made his first appearance in the series on the season 8 premiere episode.

Avid watchers of Bravo may have already known who Jason was before Gizelle gave him a brief introduction, as he was a cast member of the hit show, Winter House for the first two seasons and was even spotted in Summer House. While Winter House season 3 is currently airing, don't expect to see Jason in the season full-time as he is slated only to make a few appearances.

However, outside of his onscreen stints on reality TV, who is Jason Cameron? Well, we not only have the answer to that question, but we also have an update on his relationship with Gizelle. Here's what we know.

Who is Jason Cameron?

Jason Cameron (Image credit: Bravo )

Jason may reside in New York City now, but he was actually born and raised upstate in Rochester, N.Y. Also, he attended the University at Buffalo.

Besides being a reality star, Jason actually works for the nonprofit, The Glam4Good Foundation , overseeing the Event and In-Kind Operations. As reflected on the organization's site, "Glam4Good is a leading nonprofit that repurposes unused merchandise to address clothing and self-care insecurity in America."

Additionally, Jason has spent some time modeling. You can check out some of his modeling work on his Instagram account.

How did Gizelle and Cameron meet?

Jason Cameron (Image credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo)

Looking to People , Gizelle and Cameron first met at BravoCon 2022 in passing. It wasn't until later that her RHOP co-star, Ashley Darby, played the perfect wing-woman and connected the duo. In the year-plus time since their first meeting, Jason has met Gizelle's daughters and they've spent time together in both New York and Potomac.

Are Gizelle and Cameron still together?

Jason Cameron (Image credit: Bravo )

In short, the answer is yes. The duo is still going strong. In that same People's article, which was published on November 4, Gizelle shared, "We're still dating, still having fun. It's just casual and fun and easy. I'm super happy."

She further stated, "I feel like he's a great confidant and just somebody that I know I can trust and I can tell things to and it's going to stay right there. I love the fact that he's in my life."

Now if you’re wondering if the two are in love, Gizelle shared they don't use the L-word, but emphasized how happy she is with him. Viewers may have to stay tuned to RHOP season 8 to get a glimpse of the trajectory of this relationship.

New episodes of RHOP season 8 air live on Sundays on Bravo. Episodes become available to stream the next day on Peacock.