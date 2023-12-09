Vigil season 2 cast: who's who

Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie lead the Vigil season 2 cast, but which other stars of the screen will be appearing in the much-anticipated conspiracy thriller?

We take a closer look at all the characters in this show about two detectives who must get to the truth when a drone weapons test goes mysteriously wrong...

Who's who in the Vigil season 2 cast

Suranne Jones as DCI Amy Silva

(Image credit: BBC)

After being called in to examine a suspicious death on a nuclear submarine in the first series, this time DCI Silva is asked to investigate when a drone weapons test goes wrong at Scottish air base, Dundair, killing seven people.

The case soon leads her to the fictional Middle-Eastern country of Wudyan, which has close ties the UK, taking her away from her pregnant partner DI Longacre and teenage daughter Poppy.

Where have I see Suranne Jones before? Jones made her name in Coronation Street, before becoming one of Britain's most prominent TV stars, with leading roles in hit dramas such as Doctor Foster, Gentleman Jack, Scott and Bailey and Maryland.

Rose Leslie as DI Kristen Longacre

(Image credit: BBC)

DI Kirsten Longacre found love with DCI Silva in the first series and now the couple are happily living together, while caring for Amy's teenage daughter Poppy. The couple are also expecting a child and with Kirsten pregnant as the series begins, Amy wants her to take things easy. Yet DI Longacre is determined to continue investigating the events at Dundair while her partner is in the Middle East.

Where have I see Rose Leslie before? Rose got her big break in the first season of Downton Abbey and has appeared in a string of hit TV shows since, including Luther, Game of Thrones and The Good Fight.

Dougray Scott as Air Marshall Marcus Grainger

(Image credit: BBC)

Air Marshall Marcus Grainger is in charge of the British air force's RPAS (Remotely Piloted Air System) drone operation. He's demonstrating the weapons to a group of prominent Wudyanis when one goes wrong, killing seven people. Following that tragedy, he's keen to protect the important relationship the UK has with Wudyan and is none-too-pleased when DCI Silva and DI Longacre start investigating his programme. But what does he have to hide?

Where have I seen Dougray Scott before? The Scottish actor has starred in Mission Impossible 2 and Ripley's Game. He's also had a string of small screen hits, including Irvine Welsh's Crime, Batwoman, Desperate Housewives and The Woman in White.

Romola Garai as Acting Squadron Leader Eliza Russell

(Image credit: BBC)

Eliza Russell takes on the role of Squadron Leader at Al-Shawka air base after her boss, Wing Commander Anthony Chapman, flies back to Scotland at the beginning of the series. She knows she must try and keep the squadron together following the disastrous events at Dundair, but how will she feel about DCI Silva investigating her team?

Where have I seen Romola Garai before? The British actress has starred in many dramas including The Crimson Petal and the White, The Hour, Born To Kill and the recent BBC One series The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies.

Alastair Mackenzie as Wing Commander Anthony Chapman

Wing Commander Chapman resigns his post at Wudyan air base and flees the country with his daughter, Sabiha, whom he's raised alone after the death of her mother. Chapman says a recent visit to doctors in Dubai has revealed he's terminally ill and he wishes to spend his final days in the UK, but is there more to his story than he's letting on?

Where have I seen Alastair Mackenzie before? One of Mackenzie's earliest roles was as Archie MacDonald in BBC drama Monarch of the Glen, but he's also starred in dramas such as Cold Feet, Wolf Hall, Unforgotten and Star Wars spin-off Andor.

Hiba Medina as Sabiha Chapman

(Image credit: BBC)

Sabiha has been raised by her father Anthony Chapman following the death of her Wudyani mother and the pair flee the Middle-Eastern country at the start of the series. When disaster strikes in Scotland, Sabiha soon flies back to Wudyan to be with her mother's family, yet DCI Silva believes she knows more about the drone disaster than she's letting on..

Where have I seen Hiba Medina before? Hiba is a newcomer and this is her first major screen role.

Gary Lewis as DSU Robertson

(Image credit: BBC)

DCI Silva and DI Longacre's boss trusts them implicitly to get to the bottom of another military mystery and doesn't take kindly to members of the air force who get in their way. With seven people murdered at Dundair, he's also desperate to find the people responsible.

Where have I seen Gary Lewis before? The Scottish actor (who reprises his role from Vigil season 1) has starred in a number of hit movies, including Gangs of New York, East Is East and Billy Elliot. His small screen credits include His Dark Materials, It's A Sin and The Bay.

Amir El-Masry as Daniel Ramsay

(Image credit: BBC)

Ramsay is an MI5 agent who's called in to help DI Longacre interrogate Firas Zaman, who's seen flying a drone near Dundair just before the weapons test in the first episode. He and Longacre clash initially, but when DCI Silva departs for Wudyan he proves a useful partner for the detective as she continues to investigate the case in Scotland.

Where have I seen Amir El-Masry before? The British-Eygptian actor has appeared in several hit TV shows, such as The Night Manager, McMafia, SAS: Rogue Heroes, The Crown and Industry.

Oscar Salem as Captain Sattam Abdul Kader

(Image credit: BBC)

Based at the air base in Wudyan, Captain Sattam Abdul Kader was in control of one of the RPAS drones when the demonstration at Dundair went disastrously wrong. He's distressed to learn of what happened at the Scottish base as he knew the Wudyanis who were killed...

Where have I seen Oscar Salem before? Oscar starred in Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon last year and has also appeared in dramas such as Des and Deep Water.

Chris Jenks as Callum Barker

(Image credit: BBC)

Also based in Wudyan, Barker is upset when he hears of the disaster at Dundair. He was in control of one of the RPAS drones during the demonstration and clashes with Acting Squadron Leader Russell in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Where have I seen Chris Jenks before? The British actor has appeared in shows including Karen Pirie, Beyond Paradise and Netflix hit Sex Education.

Jonathan Ajayi as Wes Harper

(Image credit: BBC)

Also based in Wudyan, Wes Harper is the technical lead on the RPAS drone programme. He doesn't report to Acting Squadron Leader Russell, but DCI Silva does have some tough questions for him when she arrives in the Middle East.

Where have I seen Jonathan Ajayi before? The British actor's most prominent role to date has come in BBC drama Noughts and Crosses.

Nebras Jamali as Colonel Ali Bilali

(Image credit: BBC)

Colonel Ali Bilali is part of the Wudyani party at Dundair when the RPAS weapons test goes wrong, killing seven people. With two of his countrymen killed in the tragedy, he has some tough questions for Air Marshall Grainger and says the Prince of Wudyan is considering withdrawing funds for the programme..

Where have I seen Nebras Jamali before? Nebras has starred in dramas such as Our Girl, Baghdad Central, Hijack and The Looming Tower.