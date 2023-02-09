Who did You star Tilly Keeper play in EastEnders?

You season 4 is back on Netflix with another dramatic installment where serial killer Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) returns with a brand new identity and life following his murder spree in New York and Los Angeles.

This time, Joe has traveled across the pond to London to pose as Professor Jonathan Moore — and with his brand new life, comes new friends and enemies.

As Joe leaves his former lives behind for a fresh start, he begins to form friendships with some of London's richest socialites, including Lady Phoebe who is played by EastEnders star Tilly Keeper.

Tilly made a huge impact during her time on EastEnders and was even nominated for the National Television Award for Most Popular Newcomer in 2017 for her role — but who did You season 4 star Tilly Keeper play in EastEnders?

Tilly Keeper as Louise Mitchell in EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Tilly played the role of Louise Mitchell, the daughter of notorious EastEnders hardman Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).

She first entered the soap in 2016 and was part of many major storylines throughout her time on the Square, including having a baby with her dad's employee Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters).

One of Louise's biggest storylines was in Christmas 2019 when she discovered that her fiancé Keanu had an affair with her stepmother Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and was the father of her unborn baby.

Louise became hellbent on revenge and joined forces with Phil and her brother Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) to kill Keanu.

After leaving Keanu for dead, Louise fled the Square in 2020 and went to Portugal with her mum Lisa Fowler (Lucy Benjamin) and baby daughter Peggy to escape prison. Louise has remained in Portugal ever since.

Louise plotted to kill Keanu Taylor following his affair with Sharon Watts. (Image credit: BBC)

You season 4 is available to watch on Netflix now.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.