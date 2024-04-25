Seal made their debut on The Masked Singer season 11. But who is Seal on The Masked Singer season 11?

Seal made their wildcard debut on Girl Group Night on The Masked Singer season 11 along with fellow Group B competitors Gumball, Miss Cleocatra and The Beets.

Let's look at all of the clues to see if we can figure out Seal's identity.

Who is Seal on The Masked Singer season 11? Theories

Miss Cleocatra looks every bit as royal as their royal Egyptian namesake. That makes us wonder if there's a member of pop culture royalty under the mask.

The Wizard of Oz Night guesses: Taraji P. Henson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Loretta Devine

Girl Group Night guesses: Roberta Flack, Loretta Devine, Jenifer Lewis

Who is Seal on The Masked Singer season 11? Song picks

Take a look at Seal's song picks below:

Girl Group Night song pick: "Hold On" by Wilson Phillips

Who is Seal on The Masked Singer season 11? Show clues

Take a look below at Seal's clues:

Girl Group Night clues:

Clue: Delivered by Raven-Symoné. "Well, you know, it’s easy to be confident when you have a boss like Steven Spielberg."

Voiceover Clue: "For thousands of years, it was buried in the ice. Waiting for the perfect time to strike. Beware the seal. Hey guys, what’s all the fuzz about? Just like the seal, I’m cute, cuddly and friendly. It would make sense that I’m the wildcard, because I was mistakenly perceived as a wild child. You only know me from your screens, radios or posters tacked up to your walls. And I’m so excited to be here on Girl Group Night, because I was in one of the most famous groups in the world. And now, I’ll get your seal of approval, with a girl group anthem from some Masked Singer alums."

The Masked Singer season 11 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox and streams the following day on Hulu.