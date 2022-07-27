Who is Zoe Margaret Colletti? — all about Lucy on Only Murders in the Building

The Only Murders in the Building ensemble got a lot of new additions for season 2, but an early standout is Zoe Margaret Colletti, with the young actress stealing scenes right alongside the main trio of Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

But just who is this breakout star? Have you seen her anywhere before and where does her character fit in the scheme of things in Only Murders in the Building season 2?

Who is Lucy on Only Murders in the Building?

Colletti plays Lucy in the new season of Only Murders in the Building. While this is the first time that we are seeing the character on the show, it is not the first time that we’ve heard about her.

Lucy is the daughter of Charles’ (Steve Martin) former long-time girlfriend. Charles revealed that he got very close with Lucy during their time together, but after things ended with her mother, Charles hasn’t seen or spoken to her (though he still would occasionally cook omelettes like he did for her). At the end of season 1, Charles takes the step to reach out to Lucy.

Then, in season 2 episode 4, Lucy surprises Charles by showing up on the set of his TV show. However, we learn that it’s not entirely just because she wanted to see him. We learn that Lucy is having trouble with her mom because she doesn't like her new step dad (she tells Charles that he is her favorite).

Her timing is also fortuitous, as she is able to help Charles, Mabel and Oliver find out a bit more about Bunny’s murder, showing them the secret passageways between the Arconia apartments.

Lucy has appeared in one other episode in season 2 so far, episode 6, but she did not have much to do, only being present again on the set of Charles’ show.

Did Lucy kill Bunny?

Zoe Margaret Colletti in Only Murders in the Building (Image credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu)

When compiling a list of suspects on who killed Bunny, Lucy has to at least be in consideration. We know through flashbacks that she was at the Arconia the night of the murder trying to see Charles, though he unwittingly snubbed her.

Also, she just so happens to find the murder weapon in Charles apartment very shorlty after arriving in episode 4 and has an intimate knowledge of the passageways that we believe the killer used. Are those just coincidences?

A flashback showed Lucy in those passageways and spotting the murderer on that fateful night. This would seem to indicate that Lucy is innocent, as none of these type of flashbacks have proven false that we can remember. So unless the show breaks the mold, Lucy appears to be innocent. Though we’ll keep tabs on her until the mystery further unravels.

Zoe Margaret Colletti roles

Colletti’s first roles include the 2006 TV movie (when she would have been 5 years old) American Men and guest roles in the short-lived TV series Mercy and Past Life. Unfortunately, along with the 2015 TV movie Nerd Herd, none of these titles are available to watch online. But here are the Zoe Margaret Colletti roles that you can watch right now:

Rubicon

Colletti had a multiple-episode arc as Sophie Young in AMC’s thriller series Rubicon which starred James Badge Dale and Jessica Ann Collins. Watch Rubicon on AMC Plus.

Annie (2014)

In her first big screen movie role, Colletti played Tessie in the modern-day adaptation of the musical Annie alongside Quvenzhané Wallis, Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz. Watch Annie on Prime Video.

Wildlife (2018)

Colletti had a supporting role in the family drama Wildlife alongside Carey Mulligan, Jake Gyllenhaal, Ed Oxenbould and Bill Camp. She played the role of Ruth-Ann, who is a friend to Oxenbould’s Joe. Watch Wildlife on AMC Plus.

Skin (2018)

This indie movie starred Jamie Bell as a former skinhead who turns his back on the hatred and bigotry he was raised with. Colletti stars in the movie as Desiree. Watch Skin on Showtime.

Law & Order: SVU

It’s almost a right of passage for all actors to have a guest role on a Law & Order series, so Colletti checked that off her bucket list with a role in the 2019 episode of SVU, "A Story of More Woe." Watch Law & Order: SVU on Peacock.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)

Zoe Margaret Colletti in Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (Image credit: Lifestyle pictures / Alamy Stock Photo)

In her first lead role, Colletti plays Stella Nicholls, who along with her friends finds a sinister notebook of scary stories that then play out over the course of the movie. The movie was produced by Guillermo del Toro. Watch Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark on Netflix.

City on a Hill

Colletti played Benedetta Rohr in the first season of Showtime’s City on a Hill. Colletti appeared in seven episodes across the first season of the show that stars Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge. Watch City on a Hill on Showtime.

Fear the Walking Dead

In Fear the Walking Dead season 6, Colletti starred as Dakota throughout the season, one of its main characters, though we won’t get into spoilers about her role. Watch Fear the Walking Dead on The Roku Channel.

A Boy Called Christmas (2021)

Getting into the holiday spirit, Colletti had the role of the Truth Pixie in Netflix’s original movie about the origin story of Father Christmas that also starred Henry Lawfull, Maggie Smith, Joel Fry, Jim Broadbent and more. Watch A Boy Called Christmas on Netflix.

Boo, Bitch

Zoe Margaret Colletti and Lana Condor in Boo, Bitch (Image credit: Erik Voake/Netflix)

Another Netflix original, Colletti is one of the leads, Gia, opposite Lana Candor in this comedy series about two friends who continue to be BFFs even after one of them dies. Watch Boo, Bitch on Netflix.

Zoe Margaret Colletti upcoming roles

Here are the projects that Zoe Margaret Colletti has upcoming: