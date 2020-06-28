How to watch BET Awards 2020 live stream: The live music and celebration of the Black community

Source: BET Press (Image credit: BET Press)

Challenging times can often be the hardest to find a reason to celebrate, but that can also make the right celebration more impactful than ever before. The BET Awards have long been a big celebration of the best of Black culture, and in this moment the joy, music, and sense of togetherness can be exactly what our world needs.

The eyes of the world could be on the BET Awards this year unlike any year before, as the show will be on broadcast television. The moment of social change looms large, because the BET Awards has historically been a place for social and political statements. There is also the COVID-19 effect, and while the virtual aspect of the event will make this BET Awards different, it will also be a big live show. A broadcast network can't pass up the chance to have this on air.

With the push towards racial justice and understanding, the BET Awards 2020 will be an important awards show worth seeing. No matter your race or tastes in entertainment, you are likely to find something exciting, thought-provoking, and moving when you watch the BET Awards 2020 livestream.

When are the BET Awards 2020?

The BET Awards 2020 will be held virtually from several different locations on Sunday, June 28, 2020 starting at 8 p.m. Eastern time. The event will be broadcast on several networks, including CBS, BET and BET Her. This will be the first year the BET Awards will be airing on CBS, making it the broadcast premiere.

The BET Awards 2020 will mark the 20th anniversary of the BET Awards, which began in 2001 to honor achievements in music, sports, and entertainment by Blacks and other minority groups. This year's BET Awards will be hosted by Amanda Seales of HBO's Insecure .

Who will perform at the BET Awards 2020?

One of the biggest reasons fans love to tune in for the BET Awards each year are the live performances. Many feature the hottest musical acts of the moment, as well as legends that put their mark on the industry and inspired the newest performers of today.

This year, the BET Awards will use a variety of content produced by the artists from their homes or local spots instead of one shared theater stage. However, with big names up and down the roster, you should expect the same energy and creativity from years past.

This year's performances will include two special tributes in memory of two notable losses in the community. There will be a tribute to The Architect of Rock and Roll , Little Richard, who died in May at the age of 87. Also, there is a tribute planned for NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter accident in January at the age of 41.

Here are the scheduled performers for the BET Awards 2020.

Alicia Keys

Anderson Paak

Black Thought

Chloe X Halle

DaBaby

D Smoke

Jahi

Jay Rock

Jennifer Hudson

John Legend

Jonathan McReynolds

Kane Brown

Karen Clark Sheard

Kierra Sheard

Lil Wayne

Megan Thee Stallion

Nas

Public Enemy

Questlove

Rapsody

Roddy Ricch

SiR

Summer Walker

Usher

Wayne Brady

YG

How to watch the BET Awards 2020 live stream

Now that the BET Awards 2020 will be simulcast across three different networks, you have more options than ever before to watch the live stream of the show. You won't need cable to see the biggest stars in Black music, films, television, art and culture. There are a wide variety of services that offer either CBS, BET, or BET Her for the BET Awards 2020. They come with a wide range of price points, and most offer a free trial. Review your options, and decide which one works best for you.

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week free trial

$55 a month after a one week free trial Watch Hulu on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and browsers Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here .

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here . The BET Awards 2020 on Hulu: Yes, with your local CBS station.

Sling TV - Sling Blue

The cost: $30 a month after your first month for $20

$30 a month after your first month for $20 Watch Sling TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, Samsung or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, Samsung or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more Local channels on Sling TV: NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Find your local channels here .

NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Find your local channels here . The BET Awards 2020 on Sling TV: Yes, with BET.

Fubo TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week trial

$55 a month after a one week trial Watch Fubo TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android and web browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android and web browsers Local channels on Fubo TV: CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here .

CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here . The BET Awards 2020 on Fubo TV: Yes, as Fubo has CBS locals, BET, and BET Her available.

AT&T TV Now - Plus Plan

The cost: $55 a month after a free trial

$55 a month after a free trial Watch AT&T TV Now on: Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, and browsers

Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, and browsers Local channels on AT&T TV Now: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . The BET Awards 2020 on AT&T TV Now: Yes, with either your local CBS station or BET.

YouTube TV

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Watch YouTube TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android and browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android and browsers Local channels on YouTube TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . The BET Awards 2020 on YouTube TV: Yes, with your local CBS station, BET and BET Her available.

CBS All Access

The cost: $6 a month or $10 a month for commercial free plan after a one week free trial

$6 a month or $10 a month for commercial free plan after a one week free trial Watch CBS All Access on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android, browsers and more

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android, browsers and more Local channels on CBS All Access: Many local CBS stations are available to stream live. Find your local CBS station here .

Many local CBS stations are available to stream live. Find your local CBS station here . The BET Awards 2020 on CBS All Access: Yes, they will have the BET Awards streaming live from your local CBS station.

Philo

The cost: $20 a month after a one week free trial

$20 a month after a one week free trial Watch Philo on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more The BET Awards on Philo: Yes, with both BET and BET Her.

Philo is a value focused live TV streaming service, with over 50 channels for only $20 a month. With just one plan, it's simple to know exactly what you will get with Philo. They can be your key to the BET Awards 2020 with BET and BET Her on the channels list.

More on Philo: