Blaydes vs. Lewis live stream: How to watch UFC Fight Night Vegas 19 from anywhere

Blaydes vs. Lewis live stream will be an explosive heavyweight main event this Saturday, and MMA fans are pumped to learn how to watch UFC Fight Night Vegas 19 online. Blaydes has beaten tons of top heavyweights, but two losses to the number one contender have kept him from reaching a shot at the belt. Lewis turned his title shot loss into a two fight losing streak, but now has rebounded with three straight wins. This fight certainly sets the stage for the big heavyweight title fight next month, and the winner here is bound to be called out.

You can see these big men throw hands in Blaydes vs. Lewis in UFC Fight Night Vegas 19 exclusively on ESPN Plus (ESPN+) or as part of the Disney Bundle.

When is UFC Fight Night Vegas 19: Blaydes vs. Lewis?

UFC Fight Night Vegas 19: Blaydes vs. Lewis is broadcasting on Saturday, February 20 from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas. This Fight Night Main Card is available exclusively on ESPN+, with the Prelims starting at 5 p.m. Eastern time and the Main Card beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The U.K. broadcast will be on BT Sport, with the Prelims starting at 11 p.m. British time and the Main Card beginning at midnight British time.

How to watch UFC Fight Night Vegas 19: Blaydes vs. Lewis in the U.S.

You can watch the entire UFC Fight Night Vegas 19: Blaydes vs. Lewis exclusively on ESPN+. A subscription to the sports streaming service will get you the entire event, including the main event between Blaydes and Lewis. ESPN+ includes lots of live sports, when live sports are in action of course, and a large collection of past UFC fights on ESPN+ too.

You can also get Blaydes vs. Lewis and all the other sports from ESPN+ as part of the Disney Bundle . Fans get something for the whole family with movies and magic from Disney+, the hottest TV shows and originals on Hulu, and exclusive sports on ESPN+ for one low price.

UFC Fight Night Vegas 19: Blaydes vs. Lewis — The Main Event Preview

UFC FIGHT NIGHT SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times shown are Eastern time. • Prelims 5 p.m., ESPN+ • Main Card 8 p.m., ESPN+ The full event fight card • Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis • Ketlen Vieira vs. Yana Kunitskaya • Charles Rosa vs. Darrick Minner • Aleksei Oleinik vs. Chris Daukaus • Phillip Hawes vs. Nassourdine Imavov Prelims • Andrei Arlovski vs. Tom Aspinall • Jared Gordon vs. Danny Chavez • Drakkar Klose vs. Luis Pena • Eddie Wineland vs. John Castaneda • Nate Landwehr vs. Julian Erosa • Shana Dobson vs. Casey O'Neill • Chas Skelly vs. Jamall Emmers • Aiemann Zahabi vs. Drako Rodriguez • Serghei Spivac vs. Jared Vanderaa

Curtis “Razor” Blaydes (14-2) is the second ranked contender in the heavyweight division, but he’s been stuck in a bad spot waiting for his shot at the title. The current champion, Stipe Miocic, is already set to fight the number one contender Francis Ngannou. Even looking past that fight, Jon Jones is waiting in the wings after dropping his Light Heavyweight title to presumably jump up for a Heavyweight title fight. What does Blaydes have to do to get a chance?

Dominating in this fight could be a great next step. Blaydes has victories over four of the top ranked heavyweights, and he’s only been beaten by one man since joining the UFC. That fighter is Francis Ngannou, and he stopped Blaydes twice so there is a good reason he’s getting the title shot first. Still if Blaydes can survive and advance past Lewis, he has every right to call out whoever is champion after UFC 260.

Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis (24-7) is the fourth ranked heavyweight contender, and he’s one of the most entertaining fighters in the UFC in and out of the octagon. Lewis lost convincingly in a title fight against Daniel Cormier almost two years ago, but he’s coming off three straight wins including two victories against top ranked contenders.

His rough boxing style has led to some of the most exciting knockouts in the sport, and he gives some colorful, hilariously honest post-fight interviews. With a past win over Francis Ngannou, Lewis could easily argue for a rematch as a title fight if he beats Blaydes and Ngannou wins the belt at UFC 260.

Where can I watch Blaydes vs. Lewis in the U.K.?

UK fight fans can watch UFC Fight Night Vegas 19 Blaydes vs. Lewis live stream on BT Sport1. You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see UFC Fight Night events along with Premier League football and tons of other sports.

You can watch the BT Sport Pass coverage live stream of Blaydes vs. Lewis begins at 11 p.m. BST. The main event takes over at 1 a.m. BST.

How to watch UFC Fight Night Vegas 19: Blaydes vs. Lewis live stream

UFC Fight Night Vegas 19: Blaydes vs. Lewis will be available to stream in the U.S. via the ESPN app. You’ll use the same app for this event, whether you are watching using ESPN+ or a Live TV streaming login for the ESPN channel. ESPN+ is the exclusive U.S. home of UFC pay per view events , including the next big pay per view of UFC 260 Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 on March 27.

In the U.K., UFC Fight Night Vegas 19: Blaydes vs. Lewis will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website. The apps can also be used with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay to watch on your big screen.

How much will UFC Fight Night Vegas 19: Blaydes vs. Lewis live stream cost?