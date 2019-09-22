Can you watch the NFL with CBS All Access?

Pictured: Cris Collinsworth of INSIDE THE NFL at Cowboys Stadium Arlington Texas (Super Bowl XLV) - Photo by: Robert W. Hart

Best answer: Yes! You can stream all NFL games live on CBS All Access. Just not all of them.

Live sports: CBS All Access Monthly Subscription (From $5.99/mo)

NFL on CBS All Access

The NFL is available on all CBS All Access accounts via its Live TV option. There isn't a premium add-on or an additional fee before you're able to watch. If you want to watch NFL on your CBS All Access account, all you have to do is follow these steps.

Sign into your CBS All Access account on any compatible device. Select Live TV from the main menu option. Any NFL game currently live will be listed here. Select the game to start watching!

It's that easy! Any CBS All Access account has access to Live TV, so it's just as easy as signing in and getting started. Pretty cool, right?

There's one caveat, though, and it's a pretty big one: The CBS All Access app wants to know where you care, so it can serve up your location affiliate. And that means it's also going to serve up whatever NFL game is on your local CBS affiliate — and not give you options for all the other games each week on CBS.

So, yeah. You an watch the NFL on CBS All Access. Just not all of the NFL on CBS.

What is CBS All Access?

CBS All Access is a monthly subscription service for streaming shows, movies, and Live TV. Not only does it offer all the originals like Star Trek: Discovery, The Twilight Zone, and more, but there are a lot of classics as well! Shows like Cheers and 7th Heaven can be found on All Access for a great price.

Limited Commercials Commercial Free Monthly Price $5.99 $9.99 Annual Price $69.99 $99.99 Offline mode No Yes

What does the pricing look like, you ask? Down right competitive. For $6 a month you can get a Limited Commercial account that, as you guessed it, opts you into watching a few ads here and there while you stream. For $10 a month you can opt out of commercials entirely and you get the ability to download episodes for you to watch while in Offline Mode. If you want to save even more money there is an annual fee option that saves you 15 percent on the total cost

