F1 live stream: How to watch Formula 1 online and on your TV

F1 Past and Future THE LAST RACE: Lewis Hamilton won Portuguese Grand Prix — his 92nd career victor, eclipsing Michael Schumacher's record. THIS WEEK: The series is back in Italy for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Nov. 1, just outside Bologna. AFTER THAT: The Turkish Grand Prix in Istanbul on Nov. 15.

Welcome to the next race in the rest of Lewis Hamilton's career. This week's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, just outside Bologna, Italy, is the first since Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton took over the title of most wins in F1. It's his first opportunity to extend his Formula One lead. It's the first opportunity for teammate Valtteri Bottas — who's on the pole ahead of Hamilton for Sunday's race, is second in the points standing and seems to be the only other driver anywhere near Hamilton at this point — to maybe claw back a few points.

It's also yet another opportunity for Mercedes to extend its team lead, which it almost certainly will.

So on one hand, it's business as usual in Italy this week, in an F1 season that has been anything but usual.

On the other hand? Anything can happen.

Watch while you're away from home with a VPN

Now that folks are slowly starting to travel again, it's entirely possible that you'll find yourself out of your home region and unable to watch the F1 race due to geographical limitations.

One way to fix that is to use a VPN so that your network traffic is coming from your home country. (After all, a Brit in, say, France, is still very much a Brit, right?) VPNs are easier to use than ever, and they're also less expensive than ever.

ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks.View Deal

This weekend's schedule

This weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is available on ESPN in the United States. Here's the TV schedule:

Saturday, Oct. 31: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix practice, ESPN, 4:55 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying, ESPN2, 8:55 a.m.

Sunday, Nov. 1: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, ESPN2, 7:05 a.m.

Hamilton breaks Schumacher's record

You knew the record was going to be broken — it was just a matter of time. But with his victory Oct. 26 at the Portuguese Grand Prix, Hamilton is now the winningest driver in F1 history.

Let that sink in for a minute.

Hamilton is now one better at 92 wins than the legendary Michael Schumacher. The race, like so many others, wasn't even close. Once Hamilton took the lead, he never looked back. Bottas finished second, some 25.592 seconds back. Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished third, another 9 seconds behind Bottas.

And the scary part? Hamilton is nowhere near finished.

He's all but wrapped up this season, of course. His 256 driver's points leave him 77 ahead of Bottas. Verstappen is third in that race, too, at 162. It drops sharply from there, with Renault's Daniel Ricciardo fourth at 80 points, followed by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc at 75.

Hamilton and Bottas continue to extend Mercedes' lead in the series as well, at 435 points. That's nearly double Red Bull Racing's 226 points, and that's nearly double the third-place racing point at 126 points.

There are five events left on this COVID-shortened season. The question, now, is how many of those Hamilton will win.

Formula 1 racing, or F1 as the cool kids call it, is one of the oldest and most prestigious forms of auto racing. These open-wheel, single-seat race cars also pack the highest speed capabilities of the major professional racing leagues. It's no wonder why fans love watching these slick and tense races. For F1 fans, we have the full remaining 2020 schedule of Formula 1 races below to help you know when you can see the races, and from where they are broadcasting.

If you want to watch F1 racing, but have already said "goodbye" to the hassle and high prices of cable, you still have several good options. Here is how to stream Formula 1 races if you've cut the cord.

Watch Formula 1 on ESPN via a live streaming service

You may already be a subscriber of a streaming service, which will make it even easier to watch the Formula 1 races on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. If you have never used a live streaming service, you could consider starting a free trial to see if they might be a good addition to your cable-free life. You will need to check with your streaming service of choice to make sure your local ABC station is included.

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week free trial

Watch Hulu on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox One, Chromecast, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, web browsers

Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here .

Formula 1 races on Hulu: Yes with local ABC, ESPN and ESPN2.

YouTube TV

The cost: $65 a month after a free trial

Watch YouTube TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, Chromecast, iOS and Android

Local channels on YouTube TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here.

Formula 1 races on YouTube TV: Yes with local ABC, ESPN and ESPN2.

Sling TV

The cost: $30 a month after your first month for $20

Watch Sling TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, Samsung or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more

Local channels on Sling TV: NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Local on demand feeds on Sling Orange. Find your local channels here.

Formula 1 races on Sling TV: Some with ESPN and ESPN2 on Sling Orange. You’ll need another option for the race coverage airing on your local ABC.

Fubo TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week trial

Watch Fubo TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, iOS, Android and web browsers

Local channels on Fubo TV: CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here.

Formula 1 races on Fubo TV: None right now, but ESPN and ESPN2 are set to arrive on Fubo in August. You’ll still need another option for the race coverage airing on your local ABC.

AT&T TV Now - Plus Plan

The cost: $55 a month after a free trial

Watch AT&T TV Now on: Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, web browsers

Local channels on AT&T TV Now: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here.

Formula 1 races on AT&T TV Now: Yes with local ABC, ESPN and ESPN2.

Watch Formula 1 on ESPN & ESPN2

In the U.S., the easiest way to get most of the Formula 1 races on the schedule this year is on ESPN and ESPN2. The two networks will be broadcasting 18 of the 21 total races, with two races on ESPN and sixteen on ESPN2.

Fubo will soon become an option for Formula 1 as well, as they recently announced that Fubo will add ESPN and other Disney networks soon. When the ESPN channels are live on Fubo, we will update to let you know.

Formula 1 races from ESPN and ESPN2 are available to you in the ESPN app. You can watch on any device that runs the app. You will need a login to activate the app. The ESPN app is available on Android phones and tablets, iPhones, iPads, Fire Tablets, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, and Roku.

Watch Formula 1 Studio Shows on ESPN3

This year, Formula 1 on ESPN networks means more than just live races. Two F1 studio shows called Welcome to the Weekend and Pit Lane Live , which are produced by Sky Sports, will be available on ESPN3. ESPN3 is a streaming-only platform available through live streaming services and cable bundles alongside the regular ESPN networks.

ESPN3 is available on YouTube TV, Hulu, FuboTV, and Sling TV. You can watch ESPN3 content in the ESPN app. That app is available on Android phones and tablets, iPhones, iPads, Fire Tablets, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, and Roku.

ESPN3 is also available through some internet providers, like Comcast Xfinity or Verizon FIOS Internet plans. However, ESPN3 access through your internet provider only works on computers in a browser, not on streaming devices like Roku.

Check out the ESPN3 Schedule

Watch Formula 1 using an over-the-air antenna

If you are looking for a small taste of this racing action, it can be so easy to watch Formula 1 through your local ABC affiliate. ABC will broadcast three racing events this year, with one in June, October, and November. Simply connect a quality over-the-air antenna to your TV or tuner, and turn the channel to your local ABC station at the date & time on the schedule at the end of this article.

The best over-the-air antennas available

You don't have to be limited to just your television when you use an antenna. If you want to use your over-the-air antenna with a smartphone, tablet, or streaming device, you could consider buying an over-the-air streaming box. It will take whatever the antenna can pick up, and convert it to stream on your local network.

The best over-the-air streaming device

Watch Formula 1 on F1TV

The official Formula One Federation, FIA, has their own paid streaming service available if you want the ultimate in F1 access. The plan includes access to content from F1, F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup levels, along with an catalog of past races.

F1TV offers two different subscription plans. F1TV Access costs $27 per year, and offers F1 race on demand replays and highlights, including angles from all onboard cameras from the cars. F1TV Pro is $80 per year, and it adds live streaming of every track session for every race. Live streams include the broadcast along with onboard cameras and team radios. If you choose F1TV Pro, you can get a 7 day free trial.

2020 Formula 1 Race Schedule

Here is the full 2020 Formula 1 race schedule.