HOW TO WATCH SUPER BOWL 2021 (Image credit: NFL/CBS) Super Bowl 2021 — also known as Super Bowl LV (or Super Bowl 55) — is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, Feb. 7. It'll feature, as always, the winner of the AFC playing the winner of the NFC. The game will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, with a limited crowd on hand due to the global pandemic. Super Bowl 2020 will be broadcast on CBS.

The 2020 NFL season has come to this — Super Bowl 2021, otherwise known as Super Bowl LV. Millions and millions of people all around the world will watch Super Bowl 2021. Most in the United States, but also countless NFL fans around the world.

Even getting to this point was no small feat, given the state of the country in 2020. The global pandemic hit America as hard as nearly anywhere. Spring sports were postponed until later in the year, if not postponed outright. But somehow, the NFL managed to pull it off.

The 2020 NFL season leading up to the Super Bowl wasn't without its hiccups. Numerous games had to be postponed — some shifted several times in the course of a week. The Denver Broncos at one point didn't have any starting quarterbacks available. The Cleveland Browns entered the first round of the playoffs without its coach, thank to COVID-19 precautions. Stadiums were empty for most of the year, with fans replaced in some instances by cardboard cutouts, before pandemic levels and public health allowing for limited attendance.

But we all made it. Super Bowl LVIII is nearly here. And we're going to watch the hell out of it, from the opening drive, to the halftime show, to the trophy being raised amid a sea of disinfected confetti.

Here's everything you need to know if you want to stream the Super Bowl in 2021.

When is the Super Bowl in 2021?

Super Bowl LV (that's Super Bowl 55) is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Eastern time (that's 3:30 p.m. on the West Coast) on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.

How to stream Super Bowl 2021 from anywhere

If somehow you've found yourself away from your usual Super Bowl streaming locale and still want to watch the big game, you've got a few options. One would be to change your schedule and think twice about priorities.

Another option is to consider using a VPN. A virtual private network allows you to tunnel all of your network traffic through a specific set of servers through a specific country, be it the United States, or somewhere else. And from there you can use your usual streaming option to watch the Super Bowl.

There's a catch here, however, and that's that you need to trust your VPN provider because all of your network traffic will be funneled through that VPN — unencrypted and encrypted traffic alike. For that, we've long been fans of ExpressVPN for the Super Bowl.

How to stream Super Bowl 2021 in the United States

Super Bowl LV will be available on the CBS network in the United States. And CBS is available on most streaming services in the U.S.

If you're looking to sign up for a streaming service to watch the Super Bowl, we'd put our money on FuboTV.

Here's why: FuboTV is just about the best streaming service there is for sports fans. It's got local channels, so you're covered for the Super Bowl on CBS. It also has ESPN, so you're all set on that front, too. FuboTV also has a strong bench of premium add-ons that get you sporting events that you just can't get anywhere else.

FuboTV's most affordable plan starts at $64.99 a month, comparable to the other services that also include local channels.

How to stream the Super Bowl on CBS All Access

A big question we get at Super Bowl time is if CBS All Access is free with a cable subscription. Here's the deal about that:

If you already had a subscription to a cable service or a streaming service that has your local CBS channel (or — cough — if you have access to the logins for either one of those things — then you'll be able to stream the Super Bowl on CBS All Access.

Just log in with those credentials and you'll be greeted with the live CBS feed.

What you won't get, however, is all the other great stuff that comes with a full CBS All Access subscription. That's shows like The Good Fight, The Stand, The Twilight Zone, and anything and everything Star Trek, including Star Trek: Discovery (which just finished its third season), Star Trek: Picard, and the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Where is the Super Bowl being played in 2021?

Super Bowl LV will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Florida has been a popular location for the Super Bowl, due to it being warmer than most other states in early February — and also because of the fact that it's, well, Florida. And that usually means there's plenty of trouble to get into, whether you're in Miami, or like this year in Tampa. (Quick hop down to Ybor City, anyone?)

Tampa hosted its first Super Bowl in 1984 — Super Bowl XVIII, with the L.A. Raiders beating Washington 38-9.

This year's game will be the fifth time Tampa has played host to the Super Bowl. And it may be the first time a stadium has seen its home team play in the championship game. Which leads us to ...

What teams are playing in Super Bowl 2021?

We don't know yet, and that's exciting! (Though we sure as hell know it won't be the Pittsburgh Steelers.)

We've reached the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs, which equates to a quarterfinal round. That means eight teams, and four games — two on Jan. 16, and two on Jan. 17. Here's how it breaks down. (All times are Eastern.)

Jan. 16: L.A. Rams at Green Bay Packers, 4:35 p.m., Fox (NFC divisional)

Jan. 16: Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m., NBC (AFC divisional)

Jan. 17: Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs, 3:05 p.m., CBS (AFC divisional)

Jan. 17: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 6:40 p.m., Fox (NFC divisional)

After that it'll be the Conference Championship, to determine the best team in the AFC, and the best team in the NFC. Four teams, two games, two winners.

And then those two winning teams face off in the Super Bowl on Feb. 7!

Who is the Super Bowl halftime show performer?

The Weeknd (who else!) will be the Pepsi Super Bowl LV halftime show performer. The Grammy-winning musician will perform at halftime of Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7.