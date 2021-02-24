If you’re wondering how to watch Atalanta vs. Real Madrid in the 2021 Champions League, we’ve got you covered.

This is the first time Atalanta and Real Madrid have ever faced off in the UEFA Champions League. The only other time Atalanta have faced a Spanish team was in last year’s round of 16, where they played (and beat) Valencia. Currently, Atalanta is in second place in Group D, sitting on 3-2-1, with 11 points overall.

Real Madrid has the record for the longest consecutive run of knockout stage appearances for any Champions League team. The 2020/21 season is Real Madrid's 24th appearance in the round of 16, and they currently hold first place in Group B ahead of German Bundesliga team Borussia Mönchengladbach. Their current record at the time of writing is 3-1-2, with 10 points overall.

As the first leg of the round of 16 comes to a close, here’s how to watch Atalanta vs. Real Madrid in the 2021 Champions League Round of 16.

How to watch Atalanta vs. Real Madrid anywhere in the world

If you’re going to be away from home but don’t want to miss the match, you always tune into your preferred service using a VPN.

A virtual private network reroutes your network traffic through a set of servers of your choice in a different country. So, if you’re normally in the UK and watch through BT Sport but you’re elsewhere, you can make it look like your device is still back home.

Because your VPN is handling all your network data—encrypted or not—you need to be able to trust your VPN provider. This is why we’re fans of ExpressVPN.

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, wherever you want to watch it. Plus, it'll help keep your network traffic away from other users. And it's a great way to watch all the Champions League games on your preferred device, no matter where you are in the world.View Deal

How to watch Atalanta vs. Real Madrid in the US

If you’re wanting to keep up with the Champions League in the US, you’ve got a couple of great options to choose from.

CBS will be showing every single Champions League match live on CBS All Access (and not on their traditional broadcast network). They’ve shown every game from the group stages so far and will be showing every game up to and including the Champions League final in May 2021.

CBS All Access (soon to be Paramount Plus) costs just $5.99 a month with ad breaks in on-demand content, but you can choose a $9.99 monthly subscription to remove them if you'd prefer.

Alongside exclusive live coverage of the Champions League, you can find everything from the Star Trek Universe as well as great shows like The Twilight Zone and the upcoming Spongebob spin-off Kamp Koral on CBS All Access.

For Spanish-language Champions League coverage of the game in the US, head to TUDN (formerly Univision Deportes).

The match kicks off at 3:00pm ET on Wednesday, February 24 in the US.

How to watch Atalanta vs. Real Madrid in the UK

In the UK, the way to watch these two European teams clash is with BT Sport. They have the broadcast rights to the Champions League this season.

BT TV customers can get BT Sport for an extra £10 a month, and it can also be added to Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk TV packages. If you’d prefer not to be locked into a contract, you can pick up the BT Sport monthly pass.

For just £25, the BT Sport Pass gets you every single BT Sport channel for 30 days. This nets you access to select Premier League and FA Cup matches, the UEFA Champions League as well as a range of other sports including rugby and UFC.

Whatever you watch TV on, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to watch BT Sport. You can install the BT Sport app on mobile and tablet devices, in-browser, PlayStation, Xbox, NOW TV devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast, Roku players and some smart TVs, too.

So long as you have a VPN, it’s worth remembering you can access your preferred method outside of the UK, too!

The match starts at 8:00pm GMT on Wednesday, 24 February in the UK.

How to watch Atalanta vs. Real Madrid in Canada

Catching Atalanta vs. Real Madrid is easy in Canada, as you’ll just need a subscription to DAZN.

DAZN costs $150 a year for an annual subscription, or you can pay $20 a month if you want to pay monthly. In the long run, the annual subscription is a huge saving, as it works out at $12.50 a month.

DAZN has become quite popular in Canada, and now gets a huge variety of sports. This range includes Champions League and Premier League football, darts, cricket, boxing, wrestling, MMA and more.

The match kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, 24 February.