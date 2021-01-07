How to Watch Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayern Munich is one of the most-played matches in the entire Bundesliga, and Bayern Munich have historically snatched a win way more times whenever they've played.

Borussia Mönchengladbach have more to prove with this match. They currently sit at 7th place in the league but a win would see them equalize the fifth- and sixth-place teams. The 2020/21 Bundesliga season has generally been a mixed bag for the team, but an (unlikely) win over the top team would be huge. They go into this match on 5-6-3, with 21 points overall.

Borussia Mönchengladbach will be up against it, though, Bayern Munich is home to star striker Robert Lewandowski and Manuel Nuer, regarded by plenty of football pundits as the current best goalkeeper in the world. They'll both be on top form to try and further Bayern Munich's lead in the league. Bayern Munich goes into the match on 10-3-1, with 33 points overall. They're currently in first place in the league, just 2 points ahead of RB Leipzig.

How to watch Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayern Munich in the U.S.

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayern Munich match is exclusive to ESPN+ in the US.

ESPN+ costs $6 a month or $50 across the year, but this monthly cost will go up to $59.99 for new subscribers on January 8, 2021. The new price will trickle down to older subscribers a few months later, too.

You could also consider getting ESPN+ with the Disney Bundle, rather than a standalone subscription. The Disney Bundle along with Disney+ and Hulu. Subscribing to the Disney Bundle will get you access to everything on ESPN+ as well as Disney+ and Hulu, so you’ll get a great entertainment package for the whole family. It currently costs $12.99 a month, but will increase to $13.99 in March 2021.

The game starts in the U.S. at 2:30pm EST on January 8, 2021.

How to watch Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayern Munich in the UK

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayern Munich is on BT Sport 3 in the UK.

You can sign up directly at the BT Sport website , and then watch on most streaming devices like your PlayStation, Xbox, smart TVs, mobiles or tablets on the BT Sport app.

You can also watch Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayern Munich on BT Sport 3 via the Sky Now TV Sky Sports pass on NOW TV. You can choose between two different Sky Now TV Sky Sports passes , including a Day Pass for £9.99 or a Month Pass for £33.99 per month.

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayern Munich starts at 7:30pm on January 8, 2021 in the UK.