The college football season season is finally back, leaving many fans wondering how to watch Central Florida at East Carolina University college football online. Rest assured, we’ve got you covered! UCF put on a masterful performance in its season opener against Georgia Tech. They’ll clash with an East Carolina team that would greatly benefit from pulling off the upset.

Kickoff is at noon Eastern time on Saturday, Sept. 26, from Bagwell Field at Dowdy–Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, NC. You won’t want to miss a second of what may turn out to be a heated competition.

Saturday’s college football matchup between Central Florida and East Carolina can be viewed online pretty easily. For those of you out-of-market, the game will be nationally broadcasted. All you need is a subscription to ESPN+, the premier streaming service of the nation’s leading sports programming outlet.

In his season opener, Central Florida sophomore Dillion Gabriel exploded for one of the best games of his life. After throwing for 3,653 yards and 29 touchdowns to only seven interceptions a season ago, Gabriel is prepared to double-down in hopes of building NFL draft stock for years to come. Gabriel came out of the gates gunning with 417 yards and four touchdowns through the air in a 28-point victory over Georgia Tech.

Gabriel must travel to face an East Carolina Pirates team that allowed only seven points to the William & Mary Tribe just days ago. To be fair, the level of competition is about to jump from zero to 100 in a matter of days for the Pirates, who only managed to score 19 points in their previous game.

The Associated Press has UCF ranked No. 13 in its poll through the early portion of the season, giving credit where credit is due. Gabriel is picking up where he left off with accurate deep-ball throwing and excellent game-management skills. However, UCF’s defense needs to pick up the pressure to execute another victory.

East Carolina’s run game was superb in the season opener with 272 yards on the ground including 91 yards by junior Trace Christian and 60 from their quarterback, Holton Ahlers. This could be troublesome for a UCF defense that gave up 227 yards and two of the Georgia Tech’s three touchdowns on the ground in that previous matchup.

Especially this early in the season, the potential for an upset is real despite heavy implications that UCF should take this one with ease.