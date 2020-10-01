How to watch Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox live stream Wild Card Series online

From Oaktown to the Chi and everywhere in between, fans want to know how to watch Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox live stream in the Wild Card series this week. This three game series pits the AL Central against AL West, with two teams that struggled down the stretch.

Here is how you can watch this Wild Card Series online featuring the Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox.

How to watch Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox live stream in the U.S.

UPCOMING ATHLETICS VS. WHITE SOX GAMES All times shown are Eastern. Thursday, Oct. 1 • Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox, Game 3, 3 p.m., ESPN

The Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox Wild Card series starts on Tuesday, September 29 at 3 p.m. from RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. Games 1, 2 and 3 of this series will air on ESPN.

You can access ESPN online on five of the largest live TV streaming services.

Sling TV ’s Orange Plan has ESPN streaming online for only $20 for your first month. You can upgrade to the combined Orange + Blue Plan to get most MLB Playoffs games among the live streaming services. (See all Sling TV channels .)

YouTube TV is a highly recommended option for fans who want to see every game, and it includes ESPN for Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox. For $65, the service also has ESPN, Fox, FS1, TBS and MLB Network for all the other national MLB Playoffs games. (See all YouTube TV channels .)

Fubo TV recently added ESPN and ESPN2 to their package that already has Fox, FS1, ABC and MLB Network. Just be aware that Fubo no longer includes TBS, Athletics and White Sox fans might be disappointed once their team gets to the next round. (See all Fubo TV channels .)

Learn how to watch the entire 2020 MLB Playoffs live stream online.

Hulu with Live TV and some of the other services offer a variety of free trials. It offers ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and TBS, but Hulu with Live TV doesn’t have MLB Network. (See all Hulu with Live TV channels.) Meanwhile AT&T TV Now has a plan that can get all the channels, but it will cost you $110 a month.

Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox Wild Card Series Preview

The Oakland Athletics (36-24) won the 2020 AL West pennant by wide seven game margin. Unfortunately for the A's, they enter the playoffs limping after losing give of their last eight games. This Athletics team hasn't been strong at the plate, with only second baseman Tommy La Stella hitting above a .270 batting average. The team batting average is only .225, but the team ERA is 5th best in the league at 3.77. They look for starter Chris Bassitt to close the door on the White Sox in game two if they can win game one.

The Chicago White Sox (35-25) had a strong season that got undercut by a weak finish that cost them a division title. They closed out the regular season by losing seven of their last eight games. This club was a monster at the plate, finishing top 6 in batting average, runs and home runs. A big part of their power came from MVP candidate first baseman José Abreu, who leads the team and the league in many batting stats.

How to watch Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox live stream in the United Kingdom

If you're in the United Kingdom, you can still see lots of postseason baseball action. The Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox live Wild Card series will be on BT Sport ESPN channel. Heads up to U.K. fans that it looks like this game will be airing time delayed the next morning.

You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see many MLB Playoffs games along with Bundesliga, Premier League football and tons of other sports with a BT Sport Pass.

The Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox on BT Sport Pass will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website. The apps can also be used with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay to watch on your big screen. Check the BT Sport schedule each day, as games will be on BT Sport 1, BT Sport 2, BT Sport 3 and BT Sport ESPN.

Watch the 2020 MLB Playoffs live stream while you’re traveling

Travel has been locked down for so long that many people are itching to go somewhere new as soon as they can. If that means international travel, it could make it hard to keep up with the baseball and other sports you were watching at home. Geographic limitations don’t have to mean that your streaming subscriptions look like they’ve lost all their value.

A VPN can be an easy way to make things work no matter where you may be. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections, because a VPN protects you against snoopers on any network. Our VPN reviewers consider Express VPN a top option, with a great combination of ease-of-use, speed and security. Plus it comes with well regarded 24/7 technical support.

ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks.View Deal

How to watch Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox live stream in Canada

Canadians who are baseball fans have a great option for live streaming the Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox Wild Card Series. Sportsnet Now is a sports streaming service that doesn’t require an expensive cable package, and it has the Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox Wild Card games as well as other Canadian and U.S. sports events.

The Sportsnet Now app is available for mobile devices, including iPhones, iPads, and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch SportsNet now on TV with their apps for Apple TV, PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. They also support Chromecast. The MLB Playoff games will be on SportsNet, SportsNet1, SportsNetNow and SportsNet360.

Sportsnet Now offers two monthly plans. You can stream the essentials including the full lineup of MLB Playoff games for $20 per month. Otherwise, you can choose their *Now+* package to add more Canadian sports, including hundreds more hockey games, for $28 per month.