How to watch Packers vs. Saints NFL week one game

The Packers vs. Saints has consistently been one of the more interesting matchups for the 10 or so years, and it will be an intriguing kick off for both teams this season, but for very different reasons than in the past. This year’s matchup between Green Bay and New Orleans is set for Sunday, Sept. 12, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox.

Dubbed Fox’s Game of the Week, the game was meant to be the home opener for the New Orleans Saints in the Superdome, however the aftermath of Hurricane Ida has caused the game to be moved from New Orleans and is now taking place in the stadium of the Jacksonville Jaguars (who are opening their season on the road).

That’s just one of the storylines heading into this week one matchup, so keep reading to learn more about the game and how to watch it.

Packers vs. Saints matchup preview

For the last 10 years any matchup between the Packers and Saints would be billed as a head-to-head battle between quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees (never mind that they never actually were on the field at the same time). However, in 2021, Brees retired and for a time it looked like Rodgers might have removed himself from the equation.

Rodgers had a tumultuous offseason where he was reportedly looking to be traded from Green Bay or considering retiring from football and going to host Jeopardy! But, at the end of the day, the reigning MVP reported back to Green Bay. However, week one will be the first time that he steps on the field for the Packers, having not played at all during the preseason; though that is likely of little concern for a player as seasoned as Rogers.

As for the Packers as a whole, they finished with the best record in the NFC in 2020 and hosted the NFC Championship game, but ultimately lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team has been great for the last few years under head coach Matt LaFleur, but are still looking to get over that last hump and back to the Super Bowl. The team returns essentially all of its big name players, including running back Aaron Jones, wide receiver Davante Adams, linebackers Preston and Za’Darious Smith (not related) and cornerback Jaire Alexander. However, stud left tackle David Bakhtiari is starting the season out as he is on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Things are more up in the air for New Orleans, as the team moves on from its all-time great franchise quarterback Drew Brees with former first-round pick Jameis Winston looking to restart his career. Of course Brees isn’t the only key piece missing from the offense to start the season, as wide receiver Michael Thomas was placed on the PUP list and will be out for an extended amount of time. They still have the dynamic playmaker Alvin Kamara in the backfield, but with a new starting QB and their top receiver missing, can this be the same type of Saints offense as in recent years?

Hoping to make that a moot point is the Saints defense, which has evolved from being a weak point for many years to a strength. The defense finished fifth overall in 2020 according to Pro Football Reference, and just added another exciting piece in a trade for cornerback Bradley Robey. However, Robey will miss the first game serving the remainder of a suspension from the 2020 season, and other star cornerback Marshon Lattimore is currently listed as questionable for the game.

As of publication, the betting line for Packers vs. Saints has Green Bay as 3.5 point road (really neutral site) favorites.

How to watch Packers vs. Saints in the U.S.

Kick off for Packers vs. Saints is at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sept. 12. You’ll need to be tuned into your local Fox station to watch all the action. Thankfully, Fox stations are available on essentially every traditional cable and satellite provider out there, as well as being accessible for TV viewers utilizing a good old fashioned TV antenna. In the case of this game, as the Fox marquee matchup, Packers vs. Saints will be practically everywhere except markets that traditionally serve the New York Giants and Denver Broncos, the other late afternoon Fox game, per 506sports.com.

Fox is also available through live TV streaming services that include Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. With all those services, Fox is included in all base packages except Sling TV, which features two packages that start at $35 per month, Orange and Blue; Fox is available just on Sling TV Blue.

Those who have a TV subscription with Fox can also stream the game through the Fox Sports app or Fox Sports website. Unfortunately cord cutters have no direct streaming option for Fox NFL games at this time.

But that doesn’t mean you absolutely have to sign up for a cable or vMVPD subscription, especially if you are OK waiting to watch the game. NFL Game Pass offers U.S. subscribers the ability to watch the full broadcast (or a shortened one with just the game action) on-demand of all NFL games for a flat season-long subscription (good thru July 31, 202) of $100. The international version of NFL Game Pass does offer live broadcast of the game.

How to watch the Packers vs. Saints from anywhere

A virtual private network is another tool that will allow viewers to watch a game no matter where they are or what their setup is. A VPN is designed to route network traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country, allowing viewers to watch content on an encrypted feed over a computer.