Super Bowl 2021 might not be as big a deal across the pond as it is in the U.S., but there’s still plenty of fans to be found in the UK. However, excitement is still very high for the Super Bowl, especially now it's just around the corner.

There’s a huge range of platforms available to U.S. viewers who want to watch the Super Bowl in 2021, but UK NFL fans might be a bit confused as to how to tune in next month. Thankfully, there are still enough ways for British fans to stay up and watch the game.

Here’s how you can tune into the big game if you're in the UK.

How to watch the Super Bowl anywhere in the world

There are some coverage options for UK viewers, but if you'd prefer to tune into American NFL coverage, a VPN is your best option.

A Virtual Private Network lets you disguise your regular network connection. When you use a VPN, you're rerouting all of your network data (encrypted and unencrypted) through a server located in a country of your choice. This makes it easy to access region-locked content.

Of course, since you're sending all your network traffic through a third-party server, you want to make sure you can trust your VPN provider to handle your data carefully. This is why we recommend ExpressVPN.

ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, anywhere you want to watch it. Plus, it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks. ExpressVPN will let you tune into US coverage of the Super Bowl easily.

How to watch Super Bowl 2021 in the UK

Despite the smaller NFL viewer base, there are still a few choices for American Football coverage in the UK.

The easiest way to tune in is via the BBC. They’ve got live coverage of Super Bowl LV on TV starting at 11 p.m. GMT on BBC Two. Live coverage then moves to BBC One at 11:30 p.m., just before the game gets underway.

This also means viewers will be able to stream Super Bowl LV online through the BBC iPlayer app. Best of all, BBC coverage is free for anyone to access in the UK! As long as you’re paying your TV license, you can tune in to the game live on iPlayer anywhere in the UK.

Sky Sports are also covering the Super Bowl in 2021. They launched their new, dedicated NFL channel in September 2020, which plays host to a range of UK and US football shows and highlight reels from classic and contemporary games. Sky's NFL & Arena TV package costs £18/month for a 31-day rolling contract, but you can pick up the complete Sky Sports bundle for £25/month on top of your regular TV package.

If you prefer Sky’s live Super Bowl coverage, the simplest way to ensure you can watch the Super Bowl in 2021 on Sky is with a Now TV Pass. You can either get a month’s worth of access to everything on Sky Sports for £33.99, or a 24-hour day pass for £9.99 if you only want access for the Super Bowl.

If you act fast, you can snap up a month pass for the reduced price of £24.99, although this offer only lasts until January 21st.

When is the Super Bowl in the UK?

Super Bowl LV starts at 11:30pm GMT on Sunday, February 7th, 2021 in the UK.

Which teams are in Super Bowl LV?

The NFC and AFC Championships have been played, so we finally know which two teams will progress into the Super Bowl this year!

The results were:

NFC: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-26 Green Bay Packers:

AFC: Buffalo Bills 24-38 Kansas City Chiefs

This means the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers progress to the Super Bowl in 2021.