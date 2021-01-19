How to watch Super Bowl 2021 on FuboTV

Super Bowl 2021 is upon us. The biggest game in the NFL season is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 7, and will be broadcast on CBS.

And that means that you can stream the Super Bowl on FuboTV.

There are a few small catches here, of course — but nothing that isn't also true for every other streaming service. First is that you'll need a subscription to FuboTV, which is simple enough. The Family Plan (which is the least expensive option) runs $64.99 a month. That's right in line with other competing streaming services — and FuboTV also has a free trial on that level, so you can check things out for a week before you start to pay.

Second is that you'll need FuboTV channels to include your local CBS affiliate. Like every other streaming service, it has most — but not all — local channels in the United States. That's just the way things work. We've got the full list of CBS affiliates available on FuboTV below.

After that, though? It's just a matter of tuning to the game on Feb. 7. And you can do so on just about every major streaming platform, as FuboTV is on just about all of them. That includes the largest streaming ecosystem in the United States — Roku — as well as Amazon Fire TV, which is the second largest. You also can watch FuboTV on Apple TV and Android TV, or on Google TV. FuboTV also has apps for iPhones and iPads, for Android phones and tablets, and you can watch in a web browser, too.

FuboTV also is available on smart TVs from Samsung, Hisense, and Amazon Fire TV Edition televisions, and also on the Xbox One, Xbox One S, and Xbox One S.