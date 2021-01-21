How to watch Super Bowl 2021 on Hulu

If you want to watch Super Bowl 2021 on Hulu With Live TV, you can. Probably. This year's game — also known as Super Bowl LV — will be broadcast on CBS at 6:30 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, Feb. 7. And Hulu With Live TV has local CBS affiliates. But, as we just learned, Hulu just lost some major CBS affiliates.

That doesn't mean you can't watch Super Bowl LV on Hulu — you most certainly can. You're just going to have to make sure that it carries your local CBS channel is all.

And if it does? Well, then. You're in luck.

How to watch Super Bowl LV on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV is the most popular live TV streaming option in the U.S., with over 4.1 million paying subscribers currently using the service.

Like other streaming platforms, Hulu with Live TV’s channel offering varies by location throughout the US, so just double check your local listings. Just like services like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV gets you access to CBS, so you should be able to catch the game throughout the US.

The basic Hulu with Live TV package costs $64.99 a month. For that price, you’re getting the live TV catalogue, as well as access to Hulu’s range of exclusive content (including shows like The Handmaid’s Tale, A Teacher and The Great). If you prefer to watch on-demand shows uninterrupted, though, you can pay $70.99 to get rid of ads in any VOD content.

There’s also the chance to pick up Hulu with Live TV as part of the great-value Disney Bundle. This gets you the full suite of live sports coverage available on ESPN and everything on Disney+ alongside the huge range of content on Hulu. You can either pay $71.99 a month, or an extra $6 to get rid of any VOD ads. If you’re considering Hulu with Live TV, we absolutely recommend paying the extra $7 a month for the bundle.

You can also try Hulu with Live TV free for seven days, so if you plan ahead you could stream the Super Bowl without it costing you a penny.

When is Super Bowl LV?

Super Bowl LV is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Eastern time (that's 3:30 p.m. on the West Coast) on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.

If you're watching in the UK, that means you'll be tuning in at 11:30 p.m.

Who's playing in Super Bowl LV?

There's only the NFC and AFC Championship matches left before we know who's going to play for the Super Bowl trophy.

The divisional playoffs finished as follows:

Jan. 16: Green Bay Packers 32, L.A. Rams 18

Jan. 16: Buffalo Bills 17, Baltimore Ravens 3

Jan. 17: Kansas City Chiefs 22, Cleveland Browns 17

Jan. 17: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30, New Orleans 20

That sets up this weekend's Conference Championships, with two games on Sunday, Jan. 24. Here's the schedule:

NFC: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers, 3:05 p.m. Eastern, Fox

AFC: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, 6:40 p.m. Eastern, Fox