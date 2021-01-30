There's loads of options to watch Super Bowl 2021 on Xbox, but you can't get FuboTV on an Xbox Series X (pictured above).

Super Bowl LV is just around the corner now, so naturally, the first worry in the modern era is how to stream Super Bowl 2021.

If you use your Xbox to stream live sport, you're probably among that same group, concerned whether you can stream Super Bowl 2021 on Xbox at home.

With the recent console generation launch at the end of 2020, there's one big issue using an Xbox as your streaming platform right now. Not all streaming services have apps available on the new Xbox Series S and X consoles yet.

Luckily, there are enough options that will cater to both the current and previous console generations. So basically, don't panic; whether you own an Xbox One or Xbox Series X, you'll be able to watch Super Bowl LV.

How to watch Super Bowl 2021 on Xbox

Since CBS have the broadcast rights to the Super Bowl this year, the easiest way to watch Super Bowl 2021 on Xbox is by installing the CBS All Access app.

CBS All Access ( which will become Paramount+ later in the year) is ViacomCBS’s dedicated streaming service, and it has an app on both generations of Xbox consoles. CBS All Access costs $5.99 a month, or $9.99 a month to remove commercials in on-demand content.

On the platform, you can find all sorts of shows like The Good Fight, The Stand, The Twilight Zone, as well as everything from the whole Star Trek universe, too.

Currently, CBS All Access is available on iOS and Android, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox and PlayStation, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung, Vizio and LG smart TVs, Comcast Flex and even Facebook Portal.

Our regular top streaming recommendation is FuboTV. the only downside to streaming FuboTV on Xbox is that FuboTV doesn't currently have an app available on the new Xbox Series S or Series X consoles.

Like CBS All Access, FuboTV is available in the Microsoft Store on Xbox, and it gets all the local channels for the Super Bowl. That means you'll be able to watch Super Bowl 2021 on your local CBS channel but also in future years on FOX and NBC.

With a range of premium add-ons to widen access to even more live sporting events, FuboTV also offers you the versatility to customise your plan to get access to whatever sports matter most to you.

FuboTV just recently killed its cheapest 'Standard' plan, so the best-value offering from FuboTV is now $64.99 a month. This is still a very competitive price and very similar to the likes of Hulu Live or YouTube TV.

If you still game on an Xbox One, Xbox One S or Xbox One X, FuboTV is our recommended streaming service of choice. FuboTV doesn't currently have an app available on Xbox Series S or Series X consoles which launched late last year.

FuboTV is also get it on Roku, the largest streaming ecosystem in the United States, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV, or on Google TV. You can also watch on iOS and Android devices, smart TVs and on your web browser.

These are our top two streaming recommendations for watching Super Bowl 2021 on Xbox consoles. If neither CBS All Access nor FuboTV interest you, YouTube TV and Hulu Live also have apps that work across both Xbox console generations.

YouTube TV is definitely the better choice out of the two, as Hulu recently lost a lot of its CBS-affiliated local networks.

When is the Super Bowl in 2021?

Super Bowl LV (that's Super Bowl 55) is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Eastern time (that's 3:30 p.m. on the West Coast) on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.

What teams are playing in Super Bowl 2021?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida in February. This is a pretty historic match-up, as it's the first-ever time that a championship team has hosted and competed in a Super Bowl in the same year.