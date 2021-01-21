How to watch Super Bowl 2021 on YouTube TV

YouTube TV is one of many streaming services on which you can watch Super Bowl LV.

It’s almost time for the biggest game of the year. If you’re a YouTube TV subscriber, chances are you are wondering whether you’ll be able to watch Super Bowl LV this year.

CBS has the broadcast rights, so you might be worried that you’ll miss out and be left to find how to stream the Super Bowl for yourself.

If that sounds like you, we’ve got some good news: you’ll definitely be able to watch Super Bowl LV on YouTube TV.

Here’s how.

How to watch the Super Bowl anywhere in the world

YouTube TV is only available in the United States. If you’re going to be outside the States but still want to catch American coverage of the big game, your best option will be to use a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) allows you to access region-locked content by rerouting your internet connection through a secondary server. This makes it appear as if your internet traffic is all coming from whichever country the server is located in. So, if you picked a server in the US while abroad, you could easily tune in to YouTube TV to catch the Super Bowl.

Of course, you need to be able to trust your VPN provider to handle your data securely, and for that reason we recommend ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Super Bowl on YouTube TV

YouTube TV is similar to other live TV streaming services in the US like FuboTV and Hulu With Live TV. It costs a similar monthly fee and has access to local channels like CBS and Fox. Since it gets CBS, you should be able to catch the Super Bowl no problem at all.

The only thing we'd suggest is double-checking your local channels are covered on the platform. You can check your local listings for YouTube TV by going here and entering your ZIP code.

YouTube TV costs $64.99 a month. For that monthly fee, you get access to 90 channels including local broadcasts from NBC, ABC, and FOX as well as entertainment from Nickelodeon, TLC and the Disney Channel. A full list of channels can be found here .

That price also gets you very generous unlimited DVR cloud storage allowance and the ability to watch TV on up to 3 streams at any one time.

If you’re looking for the Super Bowl, you’re probably a sports fan, and YouTube TV lets you add additional networks for an extra fee. The Sports Premium package add-on costs $10.99 a month on top of your regular fee. This adds NFL RedZone, Stadium, Fox College Sports GOLTV, Fox Soccer Plus, MAVTV Motorsports Network and TVG to your YouTube TV package, expanding your sports coverage by a fair amount.

When is Super Bowl LV?

Super Bowl LV is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Eastern time (that's 3:30 p.m. on the West Coast) on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.

If you're watching in the UK, that means you'll be tuning in at 11:30 p.m.

Who's playing in Super Bowl LV?

We still have the AFC and NFC Championship matches before we know who's playing who.

The divisional matches played out as follows:

Jan. 16: Green Bay Packers 32, L.A. Rams 18

Jan. 16: Buffalo Bills 17, Baltimore Ravens 3

Jan. 17: Kansas City Chiefs 22, Cleveland Browns 17

Jan. 17: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30, New Orleans 20

That sets up this weekend's Conference Championships, with two games on Sunday, Jan. 24. Here's the schedule:

NFC: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers, 3:05 p.m. Eastern, Fox

AFC: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, 6:40 p.m. Eastern, Fox