How to watch Super Bowl LV on Sling TV

Sling TV doesn't carry CBS, so Sling customers will miss out on Super Bowl 2021 unless they use another option.

Like every other sports fan, you'll be gearing up to watch Super Bowl 2021 in just a few short weeks' time. If you're a Sling TV subscriber, you're also probably wondering whether you can catch the final game of the 2020/21 season on Sling TV.

The short answer is: no. Sling TV might be popular amongst cord cutters, but for the Super Bowl, you'll have to try another streaming service this year.

Sling TV only gets local channels in a small number of markets, and even then that's only access to NBC and Fox networks. Since CBS have the broadcast rights to the Super Bowl in 2021, you won't be able to use Sling TV to tune into the big game.

For those of you who want to stream Super Bowl 2021, here are some other platforms we recommend.

How to watch Super Bowl LV on FuboTV

CBS is broadcasting the Super Bowl in 2021, and the good news is that it’s available on most streaming platforms but not on Sling TV). For live sports, our top recommendation is FuboTV. Not only does it have access to local channels for the Super Bowl, but it also has ESPN, so you're all set on that front, too.

With a range of premium add-ons to widen access to even more live sporting events, FuboTV offers you a lot more versatility to customise your plan to get access to whatever sports matter most to you.

FuboTV just recently killed its cheapest 'Standard' plan , so the best-value offering from FuboTV is now $64.99 a month. However, this is still a comparable price to other services which also offer local channel access.

How to watch Super Bowl LV anywhere in the world

If you're not based in the U.S. or will be away from home when Super Bowl LV is on you should rearrange your calendar. Then, you should think about trying out a VPN to ensure you can still catch the biggest game of the season.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) re-routes all your network data through a set of servers somewhere else in the world. This disguises your network connection and makes it appear as if your computer is located in a different place. So, if you picked the United States, you could use your favorite streaming option to catch the big game.

Because you’ll be running all your network activity (encrypted or not) through an additional server, you’ll need to ensure that your data is being handled responsibly and securely. We are fans of ExpressVPN for exactly this reason.

When is Super Bowl LV?

Super Bowl LV is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Eastern time (that's 3:30 p.m. on the West Coast) on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.

If you're watching in the UK, that means you'll be tuning in at 11:30 p.m.

Which teams are playing in Super Bowl LV?

With the divisional and conference champs still undecided, we don't know which two teams will fight for the Vince Lombardi trophy this year. We'll update this section as soon as we know.

The divisional games are up this weekend.

After those games whittle the teams down to four, there are the two conference championship games which determine the winners of the NFC and AFC. Once those two games are played, the winners of each football conference will advance to play in Super Bowl LV.

All four divisional games are on this weekend. The schedule is:

Jan. 16: L.A. Rams at Green Bay Packers, 4:35 p.m., Fox (NFC divisional)

Jan. 16: Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m., NBC (AFC divisional)

Jan. 17: Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs, 3:05 p.m., CBS (AFC divisional)

Jan. 17: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 6:40 p.m., Fox (NFC divisional)