How to watch the 2021 Little League World Series

A summer tradition is back, as the 2021 Little League World Series gets underway this week from Williamsport, Pa, taking place from Aug. 19-29. After having to cancel the tournament in 2020, the 2021 edition will look a little different than in past years, as there will be no international teams competing.

With no international teams, rather than just having a signal team representing their region, the top two teams from regional qualifying will participate in the 2021 Little League World Series representing their state. The qualifying teams are broken up into two divisions, the Hank Aaron Championship Teams and the Tom Seaver Championship Teams.

The Hank Aaron Championship Team bracket includes Hawaii, Nebraska, Michigan, Washington, Connecticut, New Jersey, Florida and Texas.

The Tom Seaver Championship Team bracket features Tennessee, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Ohio, California, Oregon and South Dakota.

The Little League World Series is always a fun time to showcase young talented players and their love of baseball. Some memorable youngsters that appeared in the tournament include Mo’ne Davis, Todd Frazier, Cody Bellinger, Gary Sheffield and Jason Varitek.

Unfortunately, due to the rise in COVID cases in recent weeks, in addition to not having international teams, the Little League World Series will be missing another traditional element — fans. It has been announced that there will be no general admission for the LLWS to better ensure the safety of the players, coaches, volunteers and families.

Instead, fans will just have to settle for watching the game on TV. Here’s what you need to know to do that.

2021 Little League World Series schedule

ESPN will once again be the broadcast home for the Little League World Series, with every game being shown on either ESPN, ESPN 2 or ABC. ESPN will also take care of the streaming for each and every Little League World Series game, offering coverage on ESPN Plus.

The Little League World Series has provided the full bracket for the tournament. The tournament is double elimination, meaning that winning teams will automatically advance to the next round (games signified with a W, then previous game number), while losing teams will get another chance to advance in a separate part (signified with an L) of the bracket.

Here’s the schedule for the 2021 Little League World Series:

Aug. 19

Hawaii vs. Connecticut, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

Tennessee vs. Ohio, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN

Nebraska vs. New Jersey, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN

New Hampshire vs. California, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Aug. 20

Pennsylvania vs. Oregon, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

Michigan vs. Florida, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN

Louisiana vs. South Dakota, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN

Washington vs. Texas, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN 2

Aug. 21

L2 vs. L4, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

L1 vs. L3, 3 p.m. ET, ABC

L6 vs. L8, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

L5 vs. L7, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Aug. 22

W2 vs. W4, 9 a.m. ET, ESPN

W1 vs. W3, 11 a.m. ET, ESPN

W6 vs. W8, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

W5 vs. W7, 2 p.m. ET, ABC

Aug. 23

L15 vs. W10, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

L16 vs. W9, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN

W12 vs. L13, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN 2

W11 vs. L14, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN 2

Aug. 24

W18 vs. W19, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN

W 17 vs. W20, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Aug. 25

W13 vs. W16, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN

W14 vs. W15, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Aug. 26

L24 vs. W22, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN

L23 vs. W21, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Aug. 27

Team Seaver Final (W23 vs. W26), 12:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Hank Aaron Final (W24 vs. W25), 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Aug. 29

Consolation Game,10 a.m. ET, ESPN

LLWS Final, 3 p.m. ET, ABC

Also this week (Aug. 16-18), are the final games for the Little League Softball World Series, which is taking place in Greenville, N.C. ESPN is also covering all of these games across its various networks, including ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPNU, ESPNNews and ESPN Plus.

Here’s the remaining schedule for the Little League Softball World Series:

Aug. 16

Nevada vs. Missouri, 10 a.m. ET, ESPN 2

Arizona vs. Oklahoma, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN 2

Texas vs. North Carolina, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN 2

New Jersey vs. Virginia, 7 p.m. ET, ESPNNews

Aug. 17

NV/MO vs. AZ/OK. 4 p.m. ET, ESPN 2

TX/NC vs. NJ/VA, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN 2

Aug. 18

Consolation Game, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN Plus

LLSWS, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN

Special Little League World Series events

In addition to the Little League World Series games, we’re getting a few special events throughout the 10-day tournament.

First up will be a pair of KidsCast broadcasts. The first KidsCast will be for the 7 p.m. game on Aug. 22 and will serve as an alternative broadcast on ESPN 2 to the main ESPN coverage of the game. The second KidsCast on Aug. 24 at 7:30 p.m. will actually be the standalone broadcast of the game, the first such time ESPN is doing that. As for broadcasters, LLWS alum Mo’Ne Davis will be on hand to provide game analysis, while aspiring broadcasters Ian Nicholas (New Canaan, Conn.), Zoe Alter (Chappaqua, N.Y.) and Hayley Galindo (San Antonio) will call the games.

A tradition that started a few years ago will continue, as a regular season MLB game will take place in Williamsport (on a regulation sized field). This year’s matchup will take pace on Aug. 22 at 7:10 p.m. ET and be between the Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland, airing on ESPN.

There will also be the Little League Home Run Derby, taking place on Aug. 24 and airing on broadcast on Aug. 29 at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN.

How to watch the Little League World Series

ESPN is a cable network, so in order to watch any of the games airing on ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPNNews or ESPNU, you will need to subscribe to a cable package or a vMVPD service like Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV or YouTube TV. For any games airing on ABC, you can use any of these methods or a go old-fashioned TV antenna to view your local ABC station.

LLWS action can also be viewed on the WatchESPN app or, when on ABC, watchabc.com, pending your provider offers those channels.

To stream any LLWS games through ESPN Plus, you must sign up for the streaming service, which is priced at $6.99 per month.

If you are not in the U.S. and don’t have access to these channels, fear not, you can tune in to the Little League World Series from anywhere in the world if you use a virtual private network, or VPN.

A VPN routes the network traffic to and from your computer through a specific set of servers in a specific country, allowing for users to watch content on an encrypted feed.