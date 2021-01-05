How to watch the FA Cup third round live online

The FA Cup is the oldest football tournament in the world. The tournament sees literally hundreds of teams compete in a knock-out tournament all with the ultimate goal of playing taking home the FA Cup trophy at the final at London's Wembley Stadium.

The FA Cup brings a huge amount of drama every year, as teams from every division get to face-off. The tournament has produced some truly magical moments in the past, and gives players from every division to show off their skills.

The third round is when the competition really starts to heat up, as top-tier teams enter the competition and start facing off competitors from the lower leagues in English football.

Thanks to the huge amount of streaming options and football broadcasting partners in the UK and around the world, viewers will now be able to tune into any of the 32 matches from the third round of the FA Cup.

How to watch the FA Cup third round in the U.S.

ESPN acquired the U.S. broadcasting rights for the FA Cup’s 2020/21 season back in August 2018, and will make all 32 3rd round matches available to viewers from the US exclusively on ESPN+.

ESPN+ subscriptions currently cost $5.99 a month or $60 for a yearly subscription.

An even better way of signing up for ESPN+ is by picking up the Disney bundle. With this, you'll not only gain access to everything on ESPN+, but also both Disney+ and Hulu. With this bundle, you can tune into the FA Cup and a whole host of other sports content on ESPN, but you can also tune into some of Disney and Hulu's great entertainment, too!

Subscriptions for the Disney bundle start at just $12.99 a month, although that price will go up to $13.99 in March this year.

Most FA Cups games will kick off early in the morning or midday in the US, so if you want to squeeze some top-tier English football into your day over the weekend, make sure you subscribe to ESPN+.

The full schedule of matches can be found at the end of this article. All US kick-off times will be given in Eastern time.

How to watch the FA Cup 3rd Round in the UK

Viewers can tune into 24 out of 32 FA Cup 3rd round matches online. The eight most popular matches, including Arsenal v Newcastle United and Aston Villa v Liverpool, will be broadcast live on British TV.

However, 24 matches will be made available online, you just need to know where to go for them.

16 matches will be broadcast across a mix of BT Sport extra channels, the BBC’s red-button digital services and BBC iPlayer.

The remaining 8 matches will be exclusively streamed on the FA Player , an online livestream accessible on the FA's website free of charge.

Below you can find all 32 fixtures, where to watch them in the UK and what time they kick off in both the UK and US.

The full FA Cup third-round schedule

Here are the full listings for the 3rd round of the FA Cup, including what time they'll kick-off in both the US and the UK.

FRIDAY 8 JANUARY 2021

Aston Villa v Liverpool (7.45pm GMT / 2:45pm EST) – BT Sport 1

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace (7.45pm GMT / 2:45pm EST) – BT Sport Extra 2

SATURDAY 9 JANUARY 2021

Boreham Wood v Millwall (12:00pm GMT / 7:00am EST) – BT Sport Extra 3

Everton v Rotherham United (12:00pm GMT / 7:00am EST) – BT Sport Extra 2

Norwich City v Coventry City (12:00pm GMT / 7:00am EST) – BT Sport Extra 5

Nottingham Forest v Cardiff City (12:00pm GMT / 7:00am EST) – BT Sport Extra 4

Luton Town v Reading (12:00pm GMT / 7:00am EST) – BT Sport Extra 6

Chorley v Derby County (12.15pm GMT / 7:15am EST) – BT Sport 1

Stevenage v Swansea City (3:00pm GMT/ 10:00am EST) – BBC digital platforms

Queens Park Rangers v Fulham (3:00pm GMT/ 10:00am EST) – BBC digital platforms

Stoke City v Leicester City (3:00pm GMT/ 10:00am EST) – BBC digital platforms

Blackpool v West Bromwich Albion (3:00pm GMT/ 10:00am EST) – BT Sport Extra 3

Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United (3:00pm GMT/ 10:00am EST) – BT Sport Extra 4

Exeter City v Sheffield Wednesday (3:00pm GMT/ 10:00am EST) – BT Sport Extra 5

Oldham Athletic v AFC Bournemouth (3:00pm GMT/ 10:00am EST) – BT Sport Extra 6

Blackburn Rovers v Doncaster Rovers (3:00pm GMT/ 10:00am EST) – FA Player

Burnley v Milton Keynes Dons (3:00pm GMT/ 10:00am EST) – FA Player

Wycombe Wanderers v Preston North End (3:00pm GMT/ 10:00am EST) – FA Player

Arsenal v Newcastle United (5.30pm GMT / 12:30pm EST) – BBC One

Huddersfield Town v Plymouth Argyle (6:00pm GMT / 1:00pm EST) – FA Player

Brentford v Middlesbrough (6:00pm GMT / 1:00pm EST) – FA Player

Southampton v Shrewsbury Town (8:00pm GMT / 3:00pm EST) – BT Sport Extra 2

Manchester United v Watford (8:00pm GMT/ 3:00pm EST) – BT Sport 1

SUNDAY 10 JANUARY 2021

Crawley Town v Leeds United (1:30pm GMT / 8:30am EST) – BBC One

Chelsea v Morecambe (1:30pm GMT / 8:30am EST) – BBC digital platforms

Manchester City v Birmingham City (1:30pm GMT / 8:30am EST) – BBC digital platforms

Bristol City v Portsmouth (1:30pm GMT / 8:30am EST) – FA Player

Cheltenham Town v Mansfield Town (1:30pm GMT / 8:30am EST) – FA Player

Barnsley v Tranmere Rovers (1:30pm GMT / 8:30am EST) – FA Player

Marine v Tottenham Hotspur (5:00pm GMT/ 12:00pm EST) – BBC One

Newport County v Brighton & Hove Albion (7.45pm GMT / 2:45pm EST) – BT Sport 1

MONDAY 11 JANUARY 2021

Stockport County v West Ham United (8:00pm GMT / 3:00pm EST) – BT Sport 1