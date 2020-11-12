Bryson DeChambeau hits his tee shot during the final round of the Shriners Hospitals For Children Open at TPC Summerlin on Oct. 11, 2020 in Las Vegas.

Golf fans are surely eager to find out how to watch The Masters tournament, one of the PGA Tour's premier events. So let's break it down, shall we?

ESPN will carry the early rounds of The Masters, which is being played at the famed August National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. ESPN will have it on Thursday and Friday from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Eastern time.

But the tournament will switch over to CBS on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, CBS will broadcast the tournament from 1 to 5 p.m. Eastern time. Then it's scheduled to conclude Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern time.

The Masters was scheduled to be played in April this year, but it was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has altered many a sports calendar.

But golf fans waiting to see their favorite players compete for the green jacket will soon see their patience rewarded. Keep reading to see how you can follow the action.

How to watch The Masters golf tournament from anywhere

Say you're away from home and unable to use your usual means to watch the The Masters. A virtual private network (VPN) may be a good option for you. What's a VPN you ask? It can route all your traffic through a specific country, so you can use a VPN to make it look like your computer is back in the U.S. if you happen to be away from home.

If that sounds like it might be useful for you, we recommend ExpressVPN. It's easy to use on any of your devices and it offers a free trial.

ExpressVPN makes it easy to watch your favorite sports no matter where you are, because it makes it possible for your internet traffic to be routed through your home country — even if you're on the road somewhere.

How to watch the The Masters golf tournament in the United States

Plenty of eyes will be on the world's top golfers this weekend when they travel to Augusta National Golf Course for The Masters. And even if you're foregoing cable and satellite, you can still find ways to watch the tournament.

To that end, consider signing up for a streaming service that offers local channels like CBS as well as ESPN. That way, you can be sure to watch all four days of The Masters.

Hulu With Live TV fits that bill for $55 per month, as does AT&T TV Now for the same price. YouTube TV and Fubo TV also offer both ESPN and local channels for $65 per month. But with any of these services, be sure to double-check that it'll offer CBS in your area by visiting their website and entering your zip code.

Sling, meanwhile, offers a local channel bundle that includes equipment like an antenna to watch local channels. It starts at $99 when you prepay for three months of Sling. Sling Orange, which runs $30 per month, includes ESPN.

See our guides for Sling, Hulu With Live TV, AT&T TV Now, YouTube TV and FuboTV. All of those services come with a free trial and can be streamed on popular devices like Roku and Apple TV.

Otherwise, you could also sign up for CBS All Access, the streaming service from the broadcast network that includes your local CBS station. That runs for $6 per month with commercials, or $10 per month with commercials. Each plan comes with a one-week free trial. That'll only get you the last two days of the tournament, however, unless you have another way to watch ESPN.

The Masters preview

The best of the best in the PGA Tour are aiming to unseat Tiger Woods as the reigning champion at the Masters. Woods will be back in the field this weekend at Augusta National, where he has donned the green jacket five times. If he wins this weekend, he'll tie Jack Nicklaus for the most Masters wins.

But he'll face plenty of worthy opponents, including Dustin Johnson, who won the FedExCup just a couple of months ago but was recently sidelined by COVID-19. He was one of three runners-up to Woods last year.

Also in the field are Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau. McIlroy is aiming for a career grand slam, meaning a win in each of the PGA Tour's four major tournaments. And DeChambeau is coming off his win at the U.S. Open in September.

The Masters is typically the first major tournament of the season, but the pandemic forced some plans to change. So cancel your weekend plans and settle in for a weekend of top-tier golf.