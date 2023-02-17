How to watch the NBA All-Star Weekend: live stream the basketball online

One of the biggest weekends of the basketball season is NBA All-Star Weekend, a celebration of the best players in the league taking place between February 17 and 19 this year.

Over the course of the three days, nine different events will see lots of the NBA's star players show their stuff in games and challenges (find a full schedule below).

If you want to know how to stream the NBA All-Star Weekend, this guide will run you through everything you need to know, including which cable or online platforms are hosting live streams and when you'll need to tune in.

How to watch NBA All-Star Weekend in the US

In the US, you're going to find that NBA All-Star weekend is scattered across a few different services and providers, which may make your streaming process a pain.

While TNT has the majority of the events, you'll also need ESPN and NBA TV in order to watch everything being offered. In the schedule below, we'll indicate which channel you need for events.

Luckily, if your cable package doesn't include TNT, ESPN and NBA TV (or you don't have cable), several live TV streaming services offer all three. Sling TV has TNT and ESPN on its Orange plan ($40 per month), though you'll need to pay $11 extra on top for its Sports Extra package to net NBA TV. YouTube TV also has all three channels, but it costs slightly more at $64.99 per month.

FuboTV misses out on TNT while Hulu with live TV doesn't have NBA TV, so these are options that will get you some, but not all, of the events.

How to watch NBA All-Star Weekend in the UK

In the UK, two different places host NBA All-Star Weekend events: Sky Sports and the NBA League Pass.

The latter, the official NBA streaming app, is your best bet. It costs £14.99 per month or £69.99 for a whole season (after a seven-day free trial). With this you'll be able to watch all of the events.

Some of the NBA All-Star Weekend events are playing on Sky Sports, on the Main Event channel: the NBA Rising Stars Game, All-Star Saturday Night, All-Star Draft and All-Star Game are all on Sky Sports. Sky costs £26 per month, with the Sky Sports bundle costing £18 more (for £44 per month in total).

How to watch the NBA All-Star Weekend everywhere else

If you're away from your home and want to watch the NBA All-Star Weekend events, you can solve this issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address, meaning you can watch events like the NBA tournament even if it is not directly broadcasting where you are. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

NBA All-Star Weekend Events

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Friday, February 17, 7 pm ET/midnight UK

ESPN in the US, NBA League Pass in the UK

The Jon M Huntsman Center hosts the first NBA All-Star Weekend event. The celebrity game sees two teams of NBA stars and other celebrities go head-to-head.

The first team, captained by Utah Jazz governor Ryan Smith, includes musicians Kane Brown and Cordae, actors Everett Osborne and Sinqua Walls, WNBA star Diamond DeShields and more.

The second team, captained by NBA Champion Dwyane Wade, includes actors Simu Liu and Janelle Monáe, musicians 21 Savage and Nicky Jam, and comedian Hasan Minhaj.

A few special rules, including Ruffles Crunch Time (which activates a temporary double-points mode) and Unlock A Legend (letting a team draft an NBA legend) promise to make things fun.

NBA Rising Stars Game

Friday, February 17, 9 pm ET/2 am UK (February 18)

TNT in the US; NBA League Pass or Sky Sports Main Event in the UK

Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazz, hosts the Rising Stars game, a showcase for young up-and-coming players.

Four teams made up of these stars will play in a brief knockout tournament, with each team playing once and the winners of each game going head-to-head.

NBA All-Star Practice

Saturday, February 18, 1 pm ET/6 pm UK

NBA TV in the US; NBA League Pass in the UK

The NBA All-Star Practice event does what it says on the tin — it's a chance for the players in the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday prepare for the exhibition.

In past years, fans have had the opportunity to watch big-name stars off the court (well, off the competitive court at least), and see how they train.

NBA HBCU Classic

Saturday, February 18, 4 pm ET/9 pm UK

TNT, ESPN2, NBA TV in the US; NBA League Pass in the UK

The NBA HBCU Classic game sees Southern University play Grambling State University, with Bob Love and Willis Reed acting as honorary captains for their respective schools.

HBCU stands for Historically Black College or University, and this is the second All-Star Weekend to have a HBCU game, as part of the NBA's commitment to advancing opportunities to athletes from these schools.

All-Star Saturday Night

Saturday, February 18, 8 pm ET/1 am UK (February 19)

TNT in the US; NBA League Pass or Sky Sports Main Event in the UK

One of the biggest draws of the All-Star Weekend is the All-Star Saturday night, which features challenges and competitions for some of the best NBA players out there.

The evening consists of the Kila Skills Challenge, the Starry 3-Point Contest and the AT&T Slam Dunk, with big names like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jericho Sims participating.

NBA Legends Awards

Sunday, February 19, 1 pm ET/6 pm UK

NBA TV or NBA app in the US; NBA League Pass in the UK

As the name suggests, the NBA Legends Awards is an awards show that bestows honors on the biggest names in basketball.

This isn't just for players, with awards for broadcasting and coaching as well as playing. It's basically the Oscars but for basketball.

NBA G League Next Gem Game

Sunday, February 19, 3 pm ET/8 pm UK

NBA TV in the US; NBA League Pass in the UK

The NBA G League is basketball's minor league tournament with younger players who could one day make the proper NBA League.

The Next Gem Game (no, that's not a typo but a play on words) has a track record of preceding steps up into NBA teams, with players from the 2022 game now playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

All-Star Draft

Sunday, February 19, 7:30 pm ET/12:30 am UK (February 20)

TNT in the US; NBA League Pass and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK

Immediately before the NBA All-Star Game is the All-Star Draft, where the teams for the big game are decided.

The two captains are LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo. They'll pick from a range of Eastern and Western Conference stars.

NBA All-Star Game

Sunday, February 19, 8 pm ET/1 am UK (February 20)

TNT in the US; NBA League Pass and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK

The big game of the All-Star Weekend is the All-Star Game, where some of the best players temporarily join forces for one big showdown.

The exact teams will be made up of big players during the draft, which happens just before the event. Players participating in the All-Star game include Giannis ANtetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell, LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry.