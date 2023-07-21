How to watch the USA vs Vietnam Women's World Cup match online

The US National Women's Team is about to play its first match of the Women's World Cup 2023, when it faces Vietnam on Friday, July 21 (or Saturday, July 22 in most other regions including Vietnam and the UK), and this guide will help you figure out how to watch it.

Streaming quick links US: Fox (live TV streaming service)

UK: BBC 1 (or iPlayer)

AU: 7Plus (free)

Watch abroad with a VPN: ExpressVPN

This is both team's first match of the tournament, and they'll both be going up against the Netherlands and Portugal in short order too, to see which two teams can progress into the knockout rounds.

Given that the USNWT won the 2019 Women's World Cup while Vietnam didn't even qualify, bookies are looking to the former team as the likely winners of this inaugural game.

Anything can happen in big tournaments like this though, so it's not worth writing out team Vietnam until the final whistle is blown on the match.

So here's how to watch the US vs Vietnam game of the Women's World Cup, from wherever you are. If you're away from home, a VPN is always an option to watch the World Cup. We recommend ExpressVPN.

How to watch US vs Vietnam in the US

The US vs Vietnam game of the Women's World Cup kicks off on Friday, July 21 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

You'll need to use the Fox cable channel in order to watch US vs Vietnam, with Fox's main channel getting the honor of broadcasting the match.

FuboTV, Sling TV (on its Blue plan), Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, all of which have your Fox needs sorted if you need a live TV streaming service.

Another option for Spanish speakers is Telemundo, which runs coverage in the language. To save money you can access this via Peacock, as even the $5.99-per-month base tier lets you watch Telemundo simulcasts.

How to watch US vs Vietnam in the UK

The US vs Vietnam game takes place on Saturday, July 22, with kick-off at 2 am UK time, so remember to stock up on energy drinks or coffee to watch it!

Coverage is on BBC 1, so you'll need to be a license fee payer to watch, and you can also stream it over the internet using iPlayer if you'd prefer to watch that way.

How to watch US vs Vietnam from elsewhere

If you're keen to watch the Women's World Cup but you're somewhere the broadcasts aren't easily available, a potential solution to this issue is with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address, enabling you to watch shows or sporting events like the World Cup and all the other shows and events that matter to you from other locations. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

What you need to know about US vs Vietnam

Where does US vs Vietnam game take place? The US and Vietnam teams will meet at Eden Park, which is a stadium in Auckland in New Zealand. This is New Zealand's national stadium, and it fits an audience of 50,000, though that figure can go even higher with temporary seating which is occasionally rolled out for Rugby games.