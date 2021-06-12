UFC 263 Schedule and Fight Card All times shown are Eastern time. • Early Prelims: 6 p.m. ESPN+ and ESPN • Prelims: 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN • Main Card: 10 p.m. on PPV • Post Show: Later on ESPN+ The full event fight card • Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori • Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno • Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz • Demian Maia vs. Delal Muhammad • Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill Prelims • Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell • Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart • Lauren Murphy vs. Joanne Calderwood • Movsar Evloev vs. Hakeem Dawodu Early Prelims • Pannie Kianzad vs. Alexis Davis • Frank Camacho vs. Matt Frevola • Chase Hooper vs. Steven Peterson • Fares Ziam vs. Luigi Vendramini • Carlos Felipe vs. Jake Collier

UFC 263 is here, and everyone who loves MMA will want to see these title fights even if they are on the go, so fans will need to learn how to watch UFC 263 on Android. There are sure to be a lot of new people interested to go along with old fans tuning in to see it all go down on Saturday. With the main card only available as a streaming event, everyone wants to know how to watch it on their favorite devices.

Android devices, like the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, have more fans than even the biggest fighters like Kamaru Usman or Jon Jones. So there are sure to be a lot of you out there who want to use your Android to see the fights on Saturday. Here's how to watch UFC 263 on Android, featuring Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 in the ESPN app.

On June 12, UFC 263 is broadcasting a night of MMA fights live from the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. The Pay-Per-View Main Event is headlined by two UFC championship fights.

Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya (20-1) is defending his UFC Middleweight championship in a rematch against Marvin “The Italian Dream” Vettori (17-4-1). Adesanya is coming off of his first career loss in his quest to become a two division champ, but he still has this strap and he plans to keep it. Vettori scored a win on one scorecard the first time he faced Adesanya, but lost a split decision based on the two other judges.

Also Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo (20-1-1) will defend against his number one contender Brandon Moreno (18-5-2). Plus Welterweight superstars collide as Leon Edwards (18-3) takes on Nate Diaz (21-12).

Learn how to watch UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 on Pay-Per-View

UFC 263 will be broadcast with fight cards on ESPN+ and ESPN, plus the Main Card only on PPV. You can watch it all conveniently in the ESPN app on Android.

How to watch UFC 263 on Android

First you will need to install the ESPN app, and then you'll need to login to your accounts in the app. You'll need an ESPN account to access ESPN+ and purchase the Pay-Per-View card.

You can install the ESPN app on your device quickly and easily from the ESPN app page on the Google Play Store . If you are using a computer, just log in with your Google account, and click the install button to send it to your device. If you have more than one device, it will ask you to pick which one you want ESPN to install on.

If you open the ESPN app page on your Android device, it will flip you to the ESPN app in the Google Play Store app. Tap install, and then login with your biometric, password or PIN to start the install. Then tap open to run ESPN for the first time.

The ESPN app will give you the option to Log In the first time you use the app. If you miss that chance, simply tap the gear icon in the upper right corner of the app at any time. Also, over on the Settings page, you will see options to login to your ESPN Account and your TV Provider.

Once you are logged in, you are all ready to watch UFC 263 on Android. Tap the Watch section to find all the UFC 263 programs, including the Prelims and Pay-Per-View card. You will find a Combat Sports Live & Upcoming section in the Featured tab. There is also a dedicated UFC 263 area in the ESPN+ section.

How much will UFC 263 Pay Per View cost?