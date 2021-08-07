UFC 265 Schedule and Fight Card All times shown are Eastern time. • Early Prelims: 6 p.m. ESPN+ and ESPN2 • Prelims: 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN2 • Main Card: 10 p.m. on PPV • Post Show: Later on ESPN+ The full event fight card • Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane • Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz • Michael Chiesa vs. Vicente Luque • Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill • Song Yadong vs. Casey Kenney Prelims • Bobby Green vs. Rafael Fiziev • Vince Morales vs. Drako Rodriguez • Alonzo Menifield vs. Ed Herman • Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Jessica Penne Early Prelims • Manel Kape vs. Ode’ Osbourne • Miles Johns vs. Anderson Dos Santos • Victoria Leonardo vs. Melissa Gatto • Johnny Munoz vs. Jamey Simmons

UFC 265 has Lewis vs. Gane online this Saturday night, and fans who also love Alexa need to figure out how to watch UFC 265 on Amazon Fire TV. Don’t wait until the fights are starting to make sure you have a streaming device you can rely on to stream all of UFC’s latest Pay-Per-View event. If you have a Fire TV device, you’ll find it simple to set everything up for the big fights.

On August 7, UFC 265 is broadcasting a night of MMA fights live from the Toyota Center in Houston. The Pay-Per-View Main Event is headlined by two of the biggest baddest heavyweight fighters in the UFC fighting for an interim title.

Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis (25-7) is already deserving of a proper shot at the undisputed heavyweight title, but the Champion Francis Ngannou needed just a little more time to recover from his last fight. Instead of waiting, the UFC has lined up an interim title fight for Lewis, but he’s going to have to take on a powerful new foe. That opponent is Ciryl “Bon Gamin” Gane (9-0), an undefeated fighter who was the heavyweight champion in a smaller promotion earlier in his career. Can Gane beat the “Black Beast” and earn his way into the octagon with Ngannou?

Learn how to watch UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane on Pay-Per-View

Your key to seeing this night of fights is the ESPN app. Luckily, it's available on lots of streaming platforms, including the most popular devices and smart TVs.

Amazon Fire TV is one of the biggest streaming platforms, meaning you may have one in your home already. If not, they're easy and affordable to add to your streaming setup.

We're here to help you get the ESPN app installed on your Fire TV, and then get logged in with your ESPN+ account or Live TV streaming service credentials. Trust us; it's easier than you think.

How to get the ESPN app for Amazon Fire TV

You can easily install the ESPN app onto your Fire TV using the Amazon Appstore in your browser. You can sign into your Amazon account on the web and load the ESPN app for Fire TV remotely.

The app should automatically install itself on your Fire TV device. If you have more than one Fire TV device, the website will even let you choose which Fire TV to use for the ESPN app. Make sure you click the Deliver button when you're ready to make the magic happen.

If you prefer to use your remote, you can install the ESPN app directly on your Fire TV device.

On the home screen, hold down the microphone button on your remote and say "ESPN app" . If you prefer to use an onscreen keyboard , you can go up to the Fire TV app menu. Select the magnifying glass icon to search. Use the on screen remote to type "ESPN" . The ESPN app will show up in your search results. Find the ESPN app and select Install to finish the process.

Once you've got the app installed, there is just one more thing you need to do. You should get your ESPN app logged in with your ESPN+ account and Live TV streaming service.

Open the ESPN App . In the navigation bar at the top of the app, highlight the settings gear icon in the right hand corner of the screen. Click to enter settings. Select and click to open Account Information . Choose either to Login to ESPN Account or Login to TV Provider , and follow the prompts.

Now your Amazon Fire TV is ready for all the elbows, striking kicks and Superman-punches. Best of all, this setup will stay ready from Fight Night to Pay-Per-View events as the UFC rolls on.

Ready to buy this Pay-Per-View event? Here's the pricing information you need to make your decision and order.