This week, the best 156 players on the PGA Tour gather at Bethpage Black Course in Long Island, N.Y., for the 2019 PGA Championship. This is the second major championship of the golf season, and it is sure to be heavily contested. And you don't need cable to watch the greatest golfers this weekend. Here is how to watch the PGA Championship online.

The field includes Tiger Woods, who enters still riding high from his first major victory in more than a decade at The Masters. With 15 career major victories, Tiger has resumed his chase of Jack Nicklaus' all time record of 18 major wins, and he will look to get one closer at the PGA. He will have to take the title from 2018 champion Brook Koepka, who narrowly beat Woods at an event he has dominated as of late. First-ranked Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler also are favored to be near or at the top of the leaderboard come Sunday.

Here is the schedule for the 2019 PGA Championship

First Round: 1-7 p.m. Thursday Thursday, May 16, on TNT

1-7 p.m. Thursday Thursday, May 16, on TNT Second Round: 1-7:30 p.m. Friday, May 17, on TNT

1-7:30 p.m. Friday, May 17, on TNT Third Round: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, on TNT, and 2-7 p.m. on CBS

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, on TNT, and 2-7 p.m. on CBS Fourth Round: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on TNT, and 2-7 p.m. on CBS

Watch the PGA Championship over the air on CBS

A good antenna will let you watch broadcast networks, including the CBS broadcast of the PGA Championship this weekend. Once you hook up an antenna to your TV tuner, you can turn to your local CBS affiliate to watch live coverage of the PGA Championship on Saturday and Sunday. Also, if you want to use your antenna with a smartphone, tablet, or streaming device, you can consider buying an over-the-air streaming box.

If you prefer streaming instead of using an antenna, you can see the PGA Championship on most of the live streaming services available. If you already have a live streaming service, or if you are interested in starting a free trial, you need to check your service of choice to find if they offer your local CBS station. Please note that Sling TV does not offer any CBS locals at this time.

If you don't want a full live streaming service, CBS offers a simpler way to stream The PGA Championship live. CBS All Access streams the best of CBS, including new exclusive shows made exclusively for All Access and live streams of your local CBS, including sports like PGA golf, college basketball and the NFL. Be sure to check their listing of CBS Live TV markets to be certain your area is in the fairway.

Start a free trial of CBS All Access

Watch the PGA Championship on TNT

TNT will have coverage of the PGA Championship every day of the tournament. If you want to watch this coverage online, the easiest options available without cable are the following live streaming services.

PSVue DirecTV Now Sling Hulu Live YouTube TV Philo Fubo TNT x x x x x x

You can watch the PGA Championship on TNT in your live streaming service app, or in the TNT app . The Watch TNT app is available on Android phones and tablets, iPhones, iPads, Fire Tablets, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, and Roku.

Watch the PGA Championship on the official app and B/R Live

You can watch free live streaming coverage of the PGA Championship online through PGA.com{.nofollow}, the official PGA Championship app and B/R Live. All four days of the tournament, they will all carry morning and afternoon featured group coverage as well as featured hole coverage of the 16th, 17th and 18th holes for all players.

The PGA Championship app will also have a live interactive leaderboard, expert analysis, and photos and video clips direct from the course at Bethpage Black. It is available for smartphones and tablets.

You can also watch this free coverage on your smart TV devices with the B/R Live app from Turner Sports Bleacher Report. B/R Live is available for Apple TV , Android TV , Fire TV , and Roku .

Listen to the PGA Championship on SiriusXM

The PGA Championship is ready for you on the go and online with SiriusXM. The service has audio coverage of the tournament, with live broadcasts beginning at noon Thursday and Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The Sirius XM broadcast, featuring analysis mixed with hole-by-hole coverage is available in your vehicle, or streaming to your mobile devices on channel SXM 92.

Get a free trial of SiriusXM