How to watch the Super Bowl on PlayStation in 2020

Streaming and sports are like tag team partners. When they get together, you know something special can happen especially in the biggest events. The NFL has made their playoffs available for more people to stream year after year. Still it only matters if you can watch the biggest game on the devices you love. Here's how to make sure you can watch Super Bowl LIV on Playstation.

Super Bowl LIV will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The game will be between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, and all of the Super Bowl 2020 events will be broadcast on Fox.

Get everything you need to watch the Super Bowl online & without cable

Watching Super Bowl LIV on Playstation will be a little different than on a lot of other streaming devices and game consoles. Fox and Fox Sports do not have proper supported apps for the Playstation platform. However, that doesn't leave you out in the cold if you want to watch the big game on your biggest, baddest game console.

Sony recently added the YouTube TV app on Playstation . This move came as Sony prepares to shut down their Playstation Vue Live TV streaming service. Sony recommended YouTube TV to Vue customers , and got a little something for the effort, if you catch our drift.

If you have a Playstation and want to use it to stream the Super Bowl live, you can do it for free if you sign up for a free trial of YouTube TV. Once you do, just add the new YouTube TV app to your Playstation and find your local Fox station. Our guide to Super Bowl LIV on YouTube TV has all the details, including a link to check for your local Fox channel on the service.

YouTube TV Punt, Pass and Subscribe



YouTube makes live NFL games simple, even for the Super Bowl.



YouTube TV is one of the easiest streaming services to understand, with a single plan, a ton of channels — including Fox for watching the Super Bowl LIV.



YouTube TV $64.99 /mth Visit Site at YouTube TV

PlayStation 4 Slim Play and Stream



Gaming plus streaming the big game.



Sony scores an Ultimate Combo with the Playstation 4. With live streaming & exclusive games, Sony's console excels at gaming and streaming. Add YouTube TV to stream live TV.



$344.89 View Deal at Amazon 407 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Use a VPN to watch Super Bowl LIV

In addition to offering you tons of privacy features, a VPN can help you view shows that may not be available locally in your area. Streaming services often block their feeds if you're not in America. If you are a subscriber to a live TV streaming service, and looking to stream the game even though work is taking you out of the country on Super Bowl Sunday, a VPN might be just the answer you need.

A VPN, or "Virtual Private Network" sends your internet traffic from wherever you are through a specific set of servers and back into the United States.

Does a VPN sound appealing to you? It's easy to get a great one from a subscription service that, for a few bucks a month, will tunnel your traffic through your choice of a variety of locations. There are a bunch of great options out there, but our favorite is Express VPN. It's easy to use, affordable, reliable, and well-rated.